World
Save
Mari Beach Club / IBUKU - Exterior PhotographyMari Beach Club / IBUKU - Interior PhotographyMari Beach Club / IBUKU - Exterior Photography, TableMari Beach Club / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Living Room, CoastMari Beach Club / IBUKU - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture
Kecamatan Kuta Utara, Indonesia
  • Client: Syah's Establishment
  • Concept And Design: IBUKU
  • City: Kecamatan Kuta Utara
  • Country: Indonesia
Mari Beach Club / IBUKU - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Mari Beach Club

Text description provided by the architects. The design response to the client's vision to have monumental architecture and landscape run sustainably along with natural materials keywords are eclectic, exotic, and elegant. It looks at the bigger picture of why Bali has become a well-known world tourism destination.

Mari Beach Club / IBUKU - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Mari Beach Club
Mari Beach Club / IBUKU - Exterior Photography, Table
Courtesy of Mari Beach Club

There is a hierarchy upon entrance that is the dome, which gently slopes down into the landscape where the river-like pool flows into the sea. The design process transformed along the way. There were changes in management from Pak Khalid & Bu Justina to Bu Syara Daly; even though both are under Pak Felly, the operators also changed, which led to changes in design requirements during construction, which were adjusted by the clients directly.

Mari Beach Club / IBUKU - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Mari Beach Club
Mari Beach Club / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Chair
Courtesy of Mari Beach Club

THE SITE is situated right at the beach with around 60 m of beachfront and 106m in length. During construction, it was noticed that it used to be a mass graveyard around the Main Bar basement especially.

Mari Beach Club / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Coast
Courtesy of Mari Beach Club

Project location

Address:84GW+894 Pantai Batu Belig, Jl. Batu Belig, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

About this office
IBUKU
Cite: "Mari Beach Club / IBUKU" 02 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

