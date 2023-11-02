Mari Beach Club / IBUKU

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mari Beach Club

Client: Syah's Establishment

Concept And Design: IBUKU

City: Kecamatan Kuta Utara

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. The design response to the client's vision to have monumental architecture and landscape run sustainably along with natural materials keywords are eclectic, exotic, and elegant. It looks at the bigger picture of why Bali has become a well-known world tourism destination.

There is a hierarchy upon entrance that is the dome, which gently slopes down into the landscape where the river-like pool flows into the sea. The design process transformed along the way. There were changes in management from Pak Khalid & Bu Justina to Bu Syara Daly; even though both are under Pak Felly, the operators also changed, which led to changes in design requirements during construction, which were adjusted by the clients directly.

THE SITE is situated right at the beach with around 60 m of beachfront and 106m in length. During construction, it was noticed that it used to be a mass graveyard around the Main Bar basement especially.