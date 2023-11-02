Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. In the physical limit of 58m2 site, the scale limit of less than two stories and less than 8m height, and the criteria to judge the effective economic value between new construction and remodeling while meeting the legal requirements of the district unit planning zone guidelines were not as easy as any other project It is a record. The design period seemed to be proportional to the size of the parcel.

The amount and duration of the construction were beyond all expectations due to two deliberations and a prospecting survey of cultural properties. The traces of time filled with hanoks in the past will remain in the form of small-scale variants of parcels.

Looking around from the height of the second floor, the tiles of the hanok (Traditional Korean house ) are naturally connected with the change of time, and it is like a maze where small rooms in the city are connected together.

As the residential function is lost and the commercial function fills the rooms, it tries to resemble a small forest where small rooms are stacked or stretched in multiple directions, such as a vigorous tree that grows as if it endures another time.