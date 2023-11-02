Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects

Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects

Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeTiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, WindowsTiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, WindowsTiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Exterior PhotographyTiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: YounghanChung Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  71
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yoon Joon-hwan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eplus, Living Plus
Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yoon Joon-hwan

Text description provided by the architects. In the physical limit of 58m2 site, the scale limit of less than two stories and less than 8m height, and the criteria to judge the effective economic value between new construction and remodeling while meeting the legal requirements of the district unit planning zone guidelines were not as easy as any other project It is a record. The design period seemed to be proportional to the size of the parcel.

Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, Windows
© Yoon Joon-hwan
Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Image 19 of 28
Plan - 1st Floor
Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Windows
© Yoon Joon-hwan

The amount and duration of the construction were beyond all expectations due to two deliberations and a prospecting survey of cultural properties. The traces of time filled with hanoks in the past will remain in the form of small-scale variants of parcels.

Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Interior Photography
© Yoon Joon-hwan
Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Image 20 of 28
Plan - Top View
Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Image 27 of 28
Diagram 03
Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Yoon Joon-hwan

Looking around from the height of the second floor, the tiles of the hanok (Traditional Korean house ) are naturally connected with the change of time, and it is like a maze where small rooms in the city are connected together.

Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Yoon Joon-hwan
Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Image 22 of 28
Rear Facade

As the residential function is lost and the commercial function fills the rooms, it tries to resemble a small forest where small rooms are stacked or stretched in multiple directions, such as a vigorous tree that grows as if it endures another time.

Tiny Forest House / YounghanChung Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yoon Joon-hwan

Project gallery

Top #Tags