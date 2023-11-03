Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Media Library Sainte-Geneviève- des-Bois / archi5 + Calmm architecture

Media Library Sainte-Geneviève- des-Bois / archi5 + Calmm architecture

Media Library Sainte-Geneviève- des-Bois / archi5 + Calmm architecture

Media Library Sainte-Geneviève- des-Bois / archi5 + Calmm architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeMedia Library Sainte-Geneviève- des-Bois / archi5 + Calmm architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeMedia Library Sainte-Geneviève- des-Bois / archi5 + Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairMedia Library Sainte-Geneviève- des-Bois / archi5 + Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Table, ChairMedia Library Sainte-Geneviève- des-Bois / archi5 + Calmm architecture - More Images+ 11

Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Library
Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, France
  Design Teams: archi5, CALMM architecture
  Client: SORGEM for Cœur d'Essonne Agglomération
  Economist Engineer: MIZRAHI BET TCE
  Environmental Engineer : oasiis environmental engineers
  VRD: CL Infra
  City: Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois
  Country: France
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. Sainte-Geneviève-des-bois is located in the department of Essonne, 34 km from Paris. The project to build the Olivier Léonhardt media library arose from the local government’s desire to ensure access to culture for the inhabitants of the department. To this end, it decided to launch a competition for ideas to replace a disused market in the heart of the «U de Saint Hubert», a residential area known for its difficult known for social, cultural, and economic difficulties of its residents.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The landscape and the buildings in the neighborhood give the site a very strong image. The project aims to reshape the urban landscape of the neighborhood and become a place of identifiable cultural production that acts as an urban catalyst. The location of the building allows for the creation of an entrance plaza in continuity with the hall, which becomes a covered plaza and ensures its status as a catalyst for civic relations.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

On the other hand, the building is located among the trees that dominate the surroundings, inviting visitors to contemplate the plant heritage. The micro-perforated envelope acts as a filter, blurring the boundaries and capturing the outside atmosphere while protecting the ambiance of the interior spaces.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The media library takes shape on the basis of a double orientation grid drawn in continuity with the grid of the urban landscape. The orthogonal grid brings modularity, adaptability, and resilience to the media library spaces. On the other hand, the diagonal deformation of the roof breaks with the axial rigidity of the ground plan and marks the entrances located in continuity with the pedestrian flows from the station and the schools.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The plasticity of the metal structure outlines a smooth, light silhouette. Interior spaces are organized around these courtyards and a large double height ensures visual continuity between the different spaces. The double height in the form of an atrium includes an elegant staircase that ensures fluidity between the hall and the workspaces where a relaxed and contemplative atmosphere is offered thanks to the double skin façade.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The interior is simply resolved by preserving the use of the natural texture of each material. The central structural wall is maintained in fair-faced concrete. Its south orientation allows its thermal qualities to be exploited to the maximum. Walls and ceilings are clad with plywood panels that guarantee acoustic quality and provide warmth to the interior spaces. Versatile systems such as movable walls or the auditorium’s retractable bleachers guarantee a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

