Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Japan
  5. NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA

NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA

Save
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA

NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Exterior Photography, WindowsNOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, DeckNOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamNOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BeamNOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Miyazaki, Japan
  • Design Team: Daisuke Motogi, Yurika Mantoku
  • Artwork: Hiroshi Takizawa
  • Client: NOT A HOTEL
  • Collaborating Designer: SOUP DESIGN Architecture
  • Textile Design: onder de linde
  • City: Miyazaki
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE is an experimental project that began with a request to design a new, more mobile, location-independent way of living, using vintage trailers as its base. In response to the client's request to develop five vehicles to rent, we proposed creating living spaces using five vehicles, each equipped with only one function, such as a bedroom or study car. Our idea was to offer a more fulfilling way of living than conventional homes, in which one can choose a vehicle as needed and take it on a journey without being bound to a particular location.

Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Kenta Hasegawa

Two larger vehicles among the five refurbished this time were manufactured by Spartan, and the other three were camping trailers manufactured by Airstream. For the five vehicles, we selected functions that are difficult to procure locally - a bath, kitchen, sunakku, or "snack bar" (described in more detail later) and highly private functions - a bedroom and study - and reconfigured them for use in the vehicles. A larger living room feels more luxurious. Putting up a tarp between the vehicles creates a spacious outdoor living room where one can incorporate the surrounding environment wherever one goes. On rainy days, the large bedroom vehicle substitutes for a living room.

Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Deck
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Kenta Hasegawa

Since the project is based on mobility, it does not have a specific site. We also want users to enjoy different landscapes of the destination at all times. We feel that a contradictory condition characterizes this project: it requires a universal design adaptable to various environments while embracing the uniqueness of places yet to be seen. To allow for a 360-degree view from the windows in any environment, we switched materials between the upper and lower portions of the trailer, concentrating all the necessary functions in each trailer in the lower part, which does not interfere with the windows, so that no functional volumes appear above waist level. The furniture pieces that inevitably protrude into the upper portion of the trailer are all designed with mesh or transparent materials or reduced volumes. To avoid creating excessive contrasts on the exterior shells, we kept the existing texture of the vintage trailer as much as possible, adding minimal modifications such as waterproofing.

Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

Among the functions, sunakku, a type of hostess bar that had flourished in the Showa era and is still part of Japan's unique night culture, was also provided at the client's strong request. Sunakku, with its distinctive decor, is a place of lively exchange, where the hostess/host interacts with customers over the counter, and customers enjoy conversation and karaoke. Our design code for the snack bar included velvet upholstered high stools, a karaoke monitor, and solid, luxurious-looking materials to give it a sunakku-like atmosphere.

Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Toilet
© Kenta Hasegawa

We needed to consider how to place necessary functions in each room and simultaneously fulfill all the requirements for the vehicles to drive on public roads, such as installing license plates. Each vehicle has box-like wheelhouses that serve as splash guards, which protrude into the interior. We devised ways to camouflage the wheelhouses so that they remain inconspicuous. In Bedroom 2, for example, a large bed is placed to cover the wheelhouses, resulting in a floor plan unaffected by the vehicle's structural constraints.

Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kenta Hasegawa

One of the significant challenges in planning a mobile and unconstrained lifestyle is infrastructure. The specifications of necessary equipment for living, such as electricity and water, vary greatly depending on the number of occupants. Therefore, we decided to organize infrastructure conditions so three families with eight members can live together without undue patience or stress as much as possible. We also looked at the possibility of going completely off-grid. But if we wanted to use solar panels, on-site power generation, or other new autonomous decentralized infrastructure instead of relying on public infrastructure for water supply, drainage, and electricity, we would need to shore up the equipment to the point where we would need a separate infrastructure vehicle in addition to the trailers. This would make travel difficult, essentially negating the original purpose of this project. Ultimately, we adopted a system that could temporarily connect to the existing infrastructure, using a site in Aoshima, Miyazaki Prefecture, with the open sea in front of it as a base camp while maintaining off-grid compatibility.

Save this picture!
NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Aoshima, 2 Chome Aoshima, Miyazaki, 889-2162, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DDAA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsJapan
Cite: "NOT A HOTEL ANYWHERE / DDAA" 01 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009090/not-a-hotel-anywhere-ddaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags