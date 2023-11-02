Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Indonesia
  5. Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE

Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE

Save
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE

Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Exterior Photography, GardenBamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Arcade, Arch, BeamBamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Beam, ArcadeBamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontBamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Monuments
Kecamatan Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
  • Principal Architect: Rubi Roesli
  • Architect In Charge: Theodorus Alvin
  • Senior Architect: Rahardi Adhitya Leksana
  • Junior Architects: Royyan Noor Arofianto, Hendro Hasari
  • Site Architects: Bhakti Praistyo Rahardjo, Rio Rizki
  • 3 D Model Engineer: Anjar Cahyana Rizki
  • 2 D Drafter: M. Rizal
  • Field Manager: Carto Mender
  • Administrator Assistant: Dwi Eka Lestari
  • Civil Engineer Consultant: Ir. Ashar Saputra, Ph.D, IPM
  • Civil Engineer Consultant Assitant: Khairil M. Eng,
  • Bamboo Artisan Team: Desa Blega Gianyar Bali
  • Professional Conference Organizer: Pacto Convex
  • Creative Visual Consultant: Celsius Creative Lab
  • Head Of Bamboo Artisan From Blega Gianyar Village: Gusti Ngurah Raka Martawan
  • City: Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
Courtesy of BIROE

Text description provided by the architects. The Bamboo Dome of the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2023 in Bali, Indonesia, was made for the world leaders by craftsmen and bamboo artisans of Gianyar villages. It is a non-permanent structure used as a lunch-hosting venue for the 20 world leaders.

Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Beam, Arcade
Courtesy of BIROE

Bamboo is a commonly used plant by Balinese people, such as for their cultural structures and religious rituals. Modern and traditional bamboo techniques were applied to various functions of the dome, from its main structure, weaving, and furniture, such as the dining table. This building was modularly worked on for two months at the Gianyar area of Bali, then transported to the site at Ocean Front Lawn (OFL) of Apurva Hotel, Nusa Dua, Bali, and assembled on site within a period of three weeks.

The elements of the bamboo dome are an interpretation of various local cultures.

Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Arcade, Arch, Beam
© Danar Tri Atmojo
Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Image 17 of 18
Roof Plan
Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Embara Films

Bamboo: a strong and flexible wood that becomes sturdier when woven together and unified into one form. Representing the spirit of G20, opening a new chapter of an inclusive and sustainable world economic recovery together. The intertwining structural pattern of the bamboo dome with its equal weight distribution was made as a construction solution that was also aesthetic, especially from the interior view. The 32-meter diameter building had full round tables, symbolizing togetherness and equality.

Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Danar Tri Atmojo
Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Image 16 of 18
Floor Plan

Gunungan wayang: a triangular mountain-shaped item commonly used in the traditional shadow theatre of wayang as an opening to a performance or a transition to another chapter. The shape was also used as the logo of G20 Summit 2023. Several of it were built using bamboo weaving and put on every corner of the dome’s interior, allowing them to be used as picture backgrounds from various angles and giving an iconic nuance to the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Exterior Photography
© Embara Films
Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Image 18 of 18
Elevaiton
Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, Beam
Courtesy of BIROE
Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Interior Photography, Arch, Beam
Courtesy of BIROE

Lotus flower: The sacred flower that closes at night and blooms in the mornings symbolizes resurrection or rebirth. Several of these shapes were made using woven bamboo and put as piles at interior and exterior ceilings to minimize heat from penetrating sunlight.

Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Exterior Photography, Steel
Courtesy of BIROE

The dome was designed and built by the collaborative work of many: the bamboo artisan team of Gusti Ngurah Raka Martawan (Mr. Raka) from Gianyar, Bali, Ir. Ashar Saputra, PhD, a civil engineering lecturer of Gajah Mada University, Yogyakarta, and architect Rubi Roesli with his Biroe Architecture team, with creative directions from Elwin Mok and his Celcius Creative Lab and Pacto Convex, and under the supervision of Mr. Wishnutama, Head of the Advisory Board for G20 Summit 2023, as well as the Republic of Indonesia’s Ministry of State Secretariat as PIC for the summit’s infrastructure.

Save this picture!
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Embara Films

Just like the valuable nature of bamboo, which tends to grow in groups, this presentation from Bali is a reminder that we as societies of this world, in villages as well as in metropolitan cities, are all one part of the world citizenship for a better earth, recovering stronger, together.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:6647+PVV, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BIROE
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureMonumentsIndonesia
Cite: "Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit / BIROE" 02 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009083/bamboo-dome-for-g20-bali-summit-biroe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags