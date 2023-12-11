Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond

Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond

Save
Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond

Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, FacadeLiander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailLiander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamLiander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, PatioLiander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jaques Tilleman

Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned by energy network company Alliander, De Zwarte Hond designed the new regional offices 'Liander Westpoort', located in the port area of Amsterdam and consisting of an office building, workshops, warehouses, test facilities, an educational- and parking building. Together with clients Alliander, IMd, Copper8, and DGMR, De Zwarte Hond formulated sustainability ambitions resulting in high flexibility, scalability, and modularity.

Save this picture!
Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© ScagliolaBrakkee
Save this picture!
Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© ScagliolaBrakkee

The office building and training facilities have an all-timber construction, designed to be flexible and create a healthy working environment. Thanks to its detachable structural set-up the parking building can grow or shrink. The facades are made of weather-resistant Corten steel. This makes the regional office resilient for the future.

Save this picture!
Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© ScagliolaBrakkee

The design consists of a rhythmic alternation of buildings with spaces in between, which are positioned on the plot like a barcode. At the top, the office forms a height accent and is therefore visible from the A5 motorway. Its wooden construction helps to create a healthy working environment. Liander Westpoort also stands out for its equal attention to all parts of the program.

Save this picture!
Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Image 9 of 14
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Image 14 of 14
Section

Workshops and storage areas have been designed with the same care as the office building and are welded together into a robust and impressive whole. The plan thus evokes memories of the heyday of industrial architecture, but with an underlying sustainability ambition that is entirely focused on the future. At the same time, the building is cost-efficient, by building compactly, limiting the façade surface, and focusing on the reuse of materials.

Save this picture!
Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio
© ScagliolaBrakkee

The large atrium with its wooden central staircases creates an environment that encourages meetings and interactions. An example of sustainability, the building is gas-free and energy-neutral, contributing to a circular economy. A biodiverse landscape plan is inviting to people and animals. Rich planting around and on the buildings provides a habitat for insects, birds, amphibians, and small mammals.  

Save this picture!
Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Beam
© ScagliolaBrakkee

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
De Zwarte Hond
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsThe Netherlands
Cite: "Liander Westpoort / De Zwarte Hond" 11 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009042/liander-westpoort-de-zwarte-hond> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags