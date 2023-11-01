Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO

Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO

Save
Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO

Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Exterior Photography, GardenPlantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade, HandrailPlantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedPlantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairPlantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mumbai, India
  • Architects: Robert Verrijt, Shefali Bałwani, Harsh Soneji, Dipon Bose
  • Landscape Design: Kunal Maniar
  • Structural Design: Rajeev Shah
  • City: Mumbai
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Randhir Sing

Plantation Retreat in Alibaug - Building a large house on a sea-facing hillside in Mumbai is both exciting and daunting. On the one hand, the prospect of a panoramic ocean view is thrilling. On the other hand, it undoubtedly adds to the growing cluster of self-important villas in these, which were uninhabited, natural landscapes not so long ago. Rather than fighting its presence, however, the plantation retreat in Alibaug emphasizes the profile of the built form. It is not much unlike the Portuguese chapels scattered around the rolling hills of nearby coastal Goa. In their pure white brilliance, these chapels do not shy away from their existence with their characteristic axial orientation and dominant silhouette. Similarly, this retreat attempts to lend a comfortable scale to its surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Exterior Photography, Forest
Courtesy of Architecture BRIO

Save this picture!
Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Randhir Sing

The house finds alternative ways to settle in the landscape. Half of the rooms are buried inside a solid “hook” shaped stone plinth. This stone base acts as a retaining wall. At the same time, it supports a vegetated green roof terrace. At the lower level, it forms a semi-open courtyard. This orients towards the view and provides a sense of protection. Interstitial landscape elements, such as a series of stepped-down plinths and platforms, reverberate the architectural intervention down along the slope. A curved infinity pool wraps around the covered outdoor lounge and living spaces. The sinuous lines echo the shoreline a few kilometers away.

Save this picture!
Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
Shot for Architectural Digest by Ashish Shahi. Image © Ashish Sahi
Save this picture!
Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Ashish Sahi

Silhouette - Two staggered linear pavilion-like structures directed towards the view define the house's character. The pavilions are made of white “Dhrangadhra” limestone walls. White painted timber shutters shade the deep recessed steel framed windows. The site offers truly spectacular views of Bombay Bay and the vast ocean beyond. But we wanted to avoid making this house all about a single mega-panoramic gaze. A single linear volume built along the contour of the site would have done just that. Instead, we replaced this one-dimensional panorama with a variety of multi-dimensional viewpoints to appreciate the property and its surroundings in sequence—a multitude of micro-panoramas and telescopic views, one for each season and each moment of the day.

Save this picture!
Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade, Handrail
© Randhir Sing
Save this picture!
Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Interior Photography, Column, Arcade, Beam
© Randhir Sing
Save this picture!
Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Image 27 of 32
Section CC

By breaking up the program into two linear forms positioned as telescopes perpendicular to the contours and connecting it underground, the complex started to orient itself towards the hillside and established interstitial spaces with unique vantage points in between. Moving through these two elongated volumes feels like walking inside a telescope's tube. Transitioning from the narrow tube at the entry hall into the wider one through a series of lenses, one experiences something different at every instance, culminating at the end of the walk into the final panoramic bay view.

Save this picture!
Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO - Interior Photography, Chair
© Randhir Sing

The first of these forms features a light, plantation-style louvered volume projecting out from atop a stone retaining wall. This pavilion houses the living spaces, seamlessly blending with the outdoors and the surrounding pool, creating a harmonious connection. The second gable roof structure is positioned above the bedrooms, culminating in the master bedroom. It is strategically placed to offer an intimate and framed view of the landscape designed by Kunal Maniar. As you ascend the grand steps leading to the bedroom, you'll notice a deep recess nestled between two stone walls, evoking a unique, almost fortress-like ambiance within the space. It’s a space that reminds us of our travels to the enigmatic Buddhist caves in Ajanta and carries a similar meditative quality.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architecture BRIO
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Plantation Retreat / Architecture BRIO" 01 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009039/plantation-retreat-architecture-brio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags