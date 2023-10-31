Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
House for Three Generations / fala - Interior Photography, Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Marco de Canaveses, Portugal
  Project Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Julia Andreychenko
  Engineering: Paulo Sousa
  Contractor: ASV
  Site Area: 800m2
  City: Marco de Canaveses
  Country: Portugal
House for Three Generations / fala - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The house stands in a corner plot of a small Portuguese village; it is meant to house three generations of the same family. Each generation is assigned a private space with a different shape; the given shapes are apparently arbitrary yet extremely precise. The communal living area is the negative of the private spaces and presents an unorthodox form. The relationship between private and public programs induces an almost obscene domestic environment (in the theatrical sense of the word).

House for Three Generations / fala - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The house has a square plan and a pyramidal roof; its corners point at the cardinal directions. Along the five equally important elevations, one finds a continuous texture of exposed grey concrete, white painted concrete, large square windows, and smaller round windows. The metal chimney ends the object, holding it together. 

House for Three Generations / fala - Collage
Collage

Like most houses, this one is made of rooms, windows, doors, floors, and white walls. Somewhere in the living area, a rough column is added and all the wooden floors are laid in a centrifugal manner, marking the separation between different common activities. 

House for Three Generations / fala - Exterior Photography
Cortesia de fala
House for Three Generations / fala - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesia de fala
House for Three Generations / fala - Diagram - Plan
Diagram - Plan
House for Three Generations / fala - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ricardo Loureiro
House for Three Generations / fala - Collage
Collage

Although nearly central, the column is not structurally necessary and, as such, doesn’t touch the ceiling. Incidentally, the column acts as a punctuating device, serving as a hint to the physical unity of the house, a concrete square in the middle of the world. 

House for Three Generations / fala - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesia de fala

Top #Tags