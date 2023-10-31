Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw

Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw

Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw
Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick
© David de Bruijn

Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeWerfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeWerfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Bathroom, WindowsWerfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Exterior Photography, LightingWerfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Brussels, Belgium
  • Architects: Bovenbouw
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David de Bruijn
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BMB, Bomat, Heylen Ceramics, Hirtum, Skylux, Stone, TopCer, Xinnix
  • Lead Architects: Dirk Somers, Nicolas de Paepe, Carole Boeckx, Sander Laureys, Marius Grootveld, Nuño Zapata
  • Stability: Chalybs
  • Engineering: RACO
Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© David de Bruijn

Text description provided by the architects. The passive house gives high-quality urban living a place in a hidden corner of Brussels’ city center. On a very shallow plot between high apartment buildings, the house offers an exciting living solution. The building typology blends a building with an industrial character and a mansion, both building types characteristic of the neighborhood.

Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Chair, Sink
© David de Bruijn
Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Image 15 of 22
Plan

The window division is, similar to industrial architecture, very regular and ordered. A large bay window marks the entrance and organizes the façade composition. It's a reference to the characteristic architecture of the area, without being historicizing.

Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© David de Bruijn

The main component of the building is red-brown brick, cross-masonry in an alternation of colorless glazed and non-glazed bricks. The brick shell folds around the corners on the nines and sides of window openings and of the bay window. The remarkable brick bond is a well-thought-out pattern of five different sizes cut from the same conventional brick. Lintels and sills are made of glazed brick that match the brickwork’s color.

Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Exterior Photography, Lighting
© David de Bruijn

Bovenbouw replaced the two-story workshop, spread out over the lot creating difficulties to get daylight into the rooms, with a stacked single-family house, meeting the scale of the existing buildings in the street. Stacking the program on top of each other resolves into bright, open, and spacious sun-trough rooms. The difficult lot’s shape resulted in an eccentric positioning of the oval staircase in the back.

Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Windows
© David de Bruijn
Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© David de Bruijn
Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Bathroom
© David de Bruijn

On the ground floor, a welcoming entrance guides you towards the stairs with orange-colored balustrades. Rounded walls created a smooth route from the front door towards the staircase. The rounding has been incorporated into a leitmotif in reveals and corners. The blind protrusion in the facade provides a discrete location of a TV corner and a bathroom. On top of it, a generous south-facing terrace overlooks the street.

Werfstraat Passive House / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© David de Bruijn

31 Oct 2023

Top #Tags