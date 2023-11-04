Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  Architects: Studio AAAN, de Kovel architecten
  Area:  15200
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:Herman de Kovel, Sebastian van Damme
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Holonite, Meilof Riks, Van der Sanden
  Lead Architects: De Kovel Architecten, Studio AAAN
More SpecsLess Specs
NN Kralingen Housing / de Kovel architecten + Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
The project forms the border of the Kralingen East district in Rotterdam. As a result of careful urban integration, a connection is made with the structure of the existing neighborhood, whilst creating space to continue the nearby green structure of the ring canal along the water. The ribbon development on the east side also acts as a buffer against the noise of the nearby highway for the neighborhood behind.

NN Kralingen Housing / de Kovel architecten + Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Facade
The chosen parking solution has been a leading factor for the urban design and clearly demonstrates the two-sided characteristic of the site. For the 31 terraced houses on the east side, parking is placed in a semi-sunken basement underneath the houses. This creates space for a green zone on the traffic-free front side. On the neighborhood side, 23 semi-detached houses with carports are situated in connection with the typology across the street which is common in the area. The visitor parking is positioned in the green parking lots between the houses.

NN Kralingen Housing / de Kovel architecten + Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
NN Kralingen Housing / de Kovel architecten + Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Ground Floor Plan

The ensemble derives its identity from a distinctive composition of large masonry surfaces with carefully positioned openings. In the houses on the Kralingse Zoom side, the secondary functions are positioned on the floor next to the noise-affected facade. The only opening in this facade is a large window on the living floor that offers a panoramic view of the water and greenery. The entrances of these houses can be reached via an outside staircase that gives the houses a certain stateliness. For the masonry, a light, hand-molded brick was chosen from the brick factory Façade Beek in Limburg. The white cementation provides a strong contrast to the dark grey window frames. Wooden facade cladding in recessed surfaces gives the houses a warm accent.

NN Kralingen Housing / de Kovel architecten + Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Facade
The houses are connected to the heating network, all have green roofs and solar panels. By incorporating a lush green strip alongside the water, not only the habitat for local flora and fauna is expanded but also nesting opportunities for swifts are introduced in the end facades.

NN Kralingen Housing / de Kovel architecten + Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
About this office
Studio AAAN
Office
de Kovel architecten
Office

Cite: "NN Kralingen Housing / de Kovel architecten + Studio AAAN" 04 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

