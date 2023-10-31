Viña Elena Winery / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura

+ 15

Design Team: Juan Antonio Santa-Cruz Alemán, Juan Antonio Santa-Cruz García, Carmen Santa-Cruz García, Javier Esquiva López, Beatriz Lorente Martínez.

City: Jumilla

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Rehabilitation and adaptation project of “Bodegas Viña Elena” winery complex as a restaurant and wine tourism establishment. Bodegas Viña Elena is a winery firm that began its activity in 1948, settling in an old undated rural house. The facilities are made up of the sum of buildings built by successive family generations based on their production and growth needs. Our intervention is based on the rehabilitation of these buildings to avoid their deterioration and turn them into a reception space for visitors, a restaurant, and a museum of the origins of the winery.

We intend to promote the idea of unity of the complex in a complex that is currently the result of the heterogeneity of styles and materials, to consolidate an image of unity, design, and spatial quality. We propose a balance of traditional and contemporary architecture, respectful of the environment and existing buildings, which are preserved practically as they are. Outside, to give unity to the whole complex, a delicate green façade embraces and protects the existing building and even creates new spaces that are faithful to the identity and family values.

Heritage archeology. We selectively preserve the history of Viña Elena, by conserving all the typical elements of popular Jumillan architecture that help us to understand its heritage and traditions and adding contemporary elements that provide new ways of inhabiting the pre-existing buildings. The original architectural elements linked to domestic and productive use are respected, such as the floorings, furniture and carpentry, the tile cornices, the entrance gate, or the marks of the grain beads on the walls.

Even turning the archaeological excavation made in Winery 0 into a museum to show the original facilities from the last century. GREEN FACADE The current climate emergency is a challenge for us to adapt existing buildings to new sustainability objectives. By implementing bioclimatic or nature-based solutions, we increase energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and favor biodiversity.

On the outside of the buildings, we developed a green façade system based on a steel tube structure, slightly separated from the building, which recognizes the volumetry and opening distribution. Vegetation is planted at its base and, to provide it with a continuous support to climb, the structure is covered with a geometric pattern of stainless-steel cable. In the open spaces between buildings, the green facade separates from the volumes to create outdoor areas and provide them with natural shade.

Structure and new interventions. In the roofs whose structural conditions were optimal, the wooden beams are preserved by installing connectors to a new concrete slab that serves as reinforcement. A new technological roof, with a light tree structure, emerges on the tile cornices and allows new openings to meet the needs of lighting, ventilation, and acoustic conditioning of the spaces. This way, they can adapt to current requirements of energy efficiency and accessibility. The eave of this roof provides sun protection while allowing the original tile roofing to be reflected through a mirror surface. Original rooms such as the dovecote or the garner are transformed into public multi-purpose spaces by the introduction of new facilities and infrastructures that adapt to current energy efficiency and accessibility requirements