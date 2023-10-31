Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Homestead / Birdseye

Homestead / Birdseye - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, GardenHomestead / Birdseye - Exterior Photography, WindowsHomestead / Birdseye - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Lighting, Windows, BeamHomestead / Birdseye - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BedHomestead / Birdseye - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
South Hero, United States
  • Principal Architect: Brian J. Mac, FAIA
  • Project Manager: Andrew Chardain
  • General Contractor : O'Neill Builders
  • Interior Designer: Brooke Michelsen Design
  • Structural Engineer: Engineering Ventures
  • Civil Engineers: Buermann Engineering
  • City: South Hero
  • Country: United States
Homestead / Birdseye - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Erica Allen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Homestead is located on a 12.6 acre parcel in South Hero, Vermont on the shores of Lake Champlain. The site consists of an open meadow that slopes easterly to the lake. The region is notable for its agrarian landscape of pastoral farms. The lake adjacency was a strong factor in setting the home, but ultimately placing the home in the upper meadow, adjacent to the neighboring farm, created a stronger relationship to the landscape. This location allowed for future lake access with a phase two cabin adjacent to the water’s edge.

Homestead / Birdseye - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ivar Bastress Photography
Homestead / Birdseye - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Erica Allen Studio
Homestead / Birdseye - Image 22 of 23
Plan - Site

The single-story concept was in response to the scale of the surrounding context. An existing adjacent farm includes a large timber frame gambrel barn and gable-roofed chicken coop. The repetition of detail, window type, and size, rafter tails, standing seam roofing, black stained vertical cedar siding, and single-story gables with identical pitches all contribute to the quiet pastoral aesthetic, harmonious with the landscape. Homestead reflects the typical farmyard composition of the agrarian typology.

Homestead / Birdseye - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ivar Bastress Photography

The four gable structures of Homestead are linked with a perpendicular circulation gable. This shared corridor is on the axis with the mouth of the lake cove and extends as a path to the future cabin. Programmatically, garages are located westerly, adjacent to the entry and road. Living and sleeping spaces are located closer to the lake. This concept created outdoor spaces that are specific to the function of each gable. The auto court, entry, outdoor living terrace, and extended meadow reflect this relationship.

Homestead / Birdseye - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Lighting, Windows, Beam
© Erica Allen Studio
Homestead / Birdseye - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows, Sink, Beam
© Erica Allen Studio
Homestead / Birdseye - Image 23 of 23
Plan - Ground floor

The structure has a unique point-loaded foundation system with extensive waterproofing to prevent any movement below grade due to the discovery of expandable shale during excavation. The building envelope is insulated with closed-cell spray foam with R-60 roofs and R-34 walls. The mechanical system includes whole-house air conditioning with zoned electric heat pumps and a high-performance HRV air exchange system. The design of the house is fully accessible on one-floor level.

Homestead / Birdseye - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Erica Allen Studio

Cite: "Homestead / Birdseye" 31 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008875/homestead-birdseye> ISSN 0719-8884

