World
Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture

Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture
Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Sebastian Felix Ernst

Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardBlack Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Exterior PhotographyBlack Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsBlack Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Interior PhotographyBlack Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - More Images+ 21

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lindau, Germany
  Interior Design: Diana Carbach
  City: Lindau
  Country: Germany
Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Sebastian Felix Ernst

Text description provided by the architects. Conversion project of an agricultural structure, Lindau, DE, 2020-2022, completed. Together with a strong team of professional planners, we successfully completed the sustainable conversion of an existing barn into a residential unit and multifunctional storage space in 2022.

Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Sebastian Felix Ernst
Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Image 20 of 26
Floor Plan

The existing wooden structure was preserved so that the new residential unit is cantilevered as a "crab" into the old shell. This special wall construction, in which the weathered façade of the barn becomes the ventilated top layer of the new unit, creates deep window reveals, which we made usable and tangible as benches.

Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian Felix Ernst
Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian Felix Ernst

The balcony and the gray-painted wooden windows blend unobtrusively into the overall picture of the rural typology. An extremely clear floor plan, as well as simple finishes, found an appropriate language in the design. Flush exposed wood doors and the framing of the window niches create accents.

Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian Felix Ernst
Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian Felix Ernst

In addition to the design using local and low-emission building products, the clever use of the existing structure compared to a new building, the continued use of the outer shell, and the absence of a new foundation meant that a large part of the CO2 emissions could be dispensed with. In combination with insulation in wood fiber boards and south-facing windows, it was possible to create a resource-saving and energy-optimized building.

Black Barn / ERNST - Office for Architecture - Interior Photography
© Sebastian Felix Ernst

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Germany

Top #Tags