BIM and the Future of Architecture: Accelerating Design Processes with Archicad 27

Architecture is a unique field that combines equally constant aesthetic and functional needs, while immersed in dynamic technological environments. At this juncture, design processes and buildings are becoming increasingly intricate, requiring architects to manage projects efficiently while fostering multidisciplinary and multi-level collaboration throughout workflows. Additionally, the new technologies and tools we employ in the process must evolve at the same pace —sometimes even faster— by embracing aspects such as sustainability and efficiency, all while keeping an eye on the future.

The tools available in the multidisciplinary architectural environment have evolved significantly quickly. Both students and experienced architects have now nearly completely transitioned from manual methods to computer-aided drafting software. Today, we find ourselves immersed in the era of architecture driven by technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), artificial intelligence, and digital processes. At the same time, the fundamentals of BIM and its historical background trace back to the early days of computing, research, and new technologies, which sparked a rapid evolution within the AEC industry and among its professionals.

If you look back at the history of technology, there are these key moments when a new technology becomes available and starts a trend that reshapes how we work. -Márton Kiss

In this context, Graphisoft, the BIM software solution developer for architecture and multidisciplinary design, presented significant milestones during their 'Building Together | Connect' event. These enhancements connect diverse ecosystems, solutions, disciplines, and stakeholders while introducing innovations to their flagship product, Archicad 27. To acquire firsthand information about the new features and roadmap, we attended the event where we received insights from CEO Huw Roberts regarding significant developments and engaged in meaningful conversations with Graphisoft executives, notably with the VP of Product Success, Márton Kiss.

Built-in tools and a user-friendly environment for creating exceptional buildings

Regarding the company's innovations, Kiss highlights that “The release includes significant advances across the Graphisoft ecosystem, with major enhancements and feature updates offering the greatest value in recent times for both new and existing users”. Specifically, Archicad's innovations emphasize expediting design processes, enabling quicker and more straightforward modeling, documentation, and visualization of design options and combinations. This makes Archicad the most efficient and intuitive BIM software on the market, freeing architects and designers to focus on their core strength: creating exceptional buildings.

Design options tool and distance guides

Understanding the dynamic environment of architectural processes, some of Archicad's most engaging integrations include the design options tool and the improved distance guides for positioning elements. The first feature empowers design teams to present alternative options to clients. This optimized approach shortens the time needed to identify design solutions through various iterations. It establishes a workflow that eliminates the need for workarounds like hot links, layer settings, or in-model copying.

Design options are something we added to that list (product roadmap) because many of our existing customers and prospects have raised this as a problem they are dealing with. -Márton Kiss

Likewise, with a focus on productivity, distance guides improve accuracy by displaying the distance from nearby elements, aiding users in precise element placement or relocation. Additionally, with an ongoing emphasis on project manageability, Archicad provides highly requested options for the attribute management workflow. This enhancement upgrades the design team's efficiency, allowing users to organize more attributes by folders. Taken together, these new capabilities make designing with Archicad more enjoyable and intuitive.

Intelligent Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) design tools

Furthermore, acknowledging the pivotal roles that diverse professionals play in both architectural development and building performance, DDScad integrates intelligent mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design tools, integrated calculations, and comprehensive documentation solutions for all building systems. This synergy enables users to efficiently create and deliver high-quality MEP projects, all while meeting deadlines and staying within budget.

The vital role of collaboration in architecture: BIMx and BIMcloud

Given the inherently cross-disciplinary approach to architecture, the company's current developments aim to enhance collaboration efficiency. In this context, BIMcloud stands out as a solid platform for multidisciplinary interaction in design, especially in the new post-pandemic reality, which has required architectural firms to adapt to remote working and online workflow. For this reason, BIMcloud's latest innovations focus on data security and synchronization, allowing users to collaborate securely and in real-time, regardless of project size, office location, or Internet connection speed.

In addition, to bridge the gap between the design studio, the client's office, and the construction site, Márton Kiss emphasizes that enhancements to BIMx have transformed it into much more than just a 3D viewer. It serves as a productive work environment and mobile collaboration solution. For instance, the new integrated incident reporting features reduce the time needed to address issues detected on-site or during project coordination meetings. Within the Graphisoft ecosystem, the company unifies collaborative principles with Archicad Collaborate, a cost-effective subscription bundling Archicad, BIMx, and BIMcloud SaaS, making this software and its capabilities accessible to all.

Customers demand powerful solutions that are easy to buy, learn, and use. -Márton Kiss

Sun positioning function

BIMx enhances designer-client involvement in crucial design decisions through a user-friendly, easy-to-use interface that integrates model information with accurate contextual data. This promotes effective communication on the construction site and enables quick, client-specific feedback. Moreover, BIMx enhances cutting-edge features like the precise sun positioning function, allowing users to leverage natural light and optimize designs in harmony with the environment by setting the sun's position based on date and time.

What the Future May Hold for Building Information Modeling (BIM)

As part of Graphisoft's current and future innovations, the product roadmap serves as a guide for identifying proposals within the research and idea pool. This gives us a glimpse of emerging trends we might witness in the coming years, from new integrations with software, such as Grasshopper, to approaches centered around AI-assisted design and documentation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and new generations

By employing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, it will be possible to support the designer's workflow, allowing them to focus on creative and higher-value tasks. Examples of tasks that AI can assist with include design optimization, promoting sustainability, generating documentation, and automating other tasks that are often time-consuming.

We've streamlined our organization to include a separate product intelligence function that revolves around trends, technology, connections, and AI. -Márton Kiss

Kiss further highlights that new generations of students and architects, such as those belonging to Generation Z, are more willing to experiment and learn through online learning platforms than traditional teaching methods. These approaches are integral to the future that Graphisoft aims to explore and comprehend within the organization.

While it is challenging to pinpoint the next innovations in BIM and Graphisoft technologies, what is certain is that the company is in a constant process of evolution. Since the first versions of Archicad in the 1980s, the software has remained a benchmark for streamlining design processes in a collaborative, multidisciplinary environment. In the meantime, we will closely follow the future of BIM and architecture, which appears exciting. It's not just an exercise in tracking the future of this discipline; instead, BIM actively contributes to shaping it.

