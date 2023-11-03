Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP

Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP

Save
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP

Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior PhotographyPluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Interior Photography, FacadePluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior PhotographyPluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamPluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop
Xu Hui Qu, China
  • Architects: UN-GROUP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Songkai Liu, UN-GROUP
  • Lead Architects: Xiaoyu Wang, Tao Jia
  • Design Team: Xiayu Wang, Tao Jia, Yutian Wang, Jiayi Zhu, Ran Wei
  • Construction Drawing: Shanghai Chengyu Space Design Co., Ltd
  • Contractor: Shanghai Yalei Construction Engineering Co., Ltd
  • Collaborators: Tao Jia
  • Engineering: Zhuoju Huang
  • Clients: Pluto / Liquid of idea
  • Program: Restaurants & Bars：Coffee Shop
  • City: Xu Hui Qu
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography
© Songkai Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The Shanghai Xuhui West Bund Riverside Walk is a world-class urban space with diverse lifestyles that bring together art, sports, dining, and leisure life. The brand spirit of the Pluto/Liquid of ideas is to deliver an undefined paradigm of future life. Therefore, Pluto Xuhui West Bund Coffee Station (Pluto X) aims to introduce the collision of coffee and art to this iconic waterfront space, creating a dialogue with the urban background in a seemingly small volume.

Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography
© Songkai Liu
Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Image 19 of 24
Plan 01
Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Songkai Liu

Pluto X is the first branch in Shanghai after the flagship store in BFC (the Bund Finance Center). The client wanted to conceive a miniature installation that would appear in any corner of the city. The design concept “X” originally came from Pluto's uncertain/unknown state, and we gave “X” multiple meanings through our design: X implies uncertainty of location; X also represents the intersection of two basic functional needs: coffee retail and LED art display; at the same time, X also reflects the form of the installation: the lower segment serves as the coffee station, while the raised upper glass volume with built-in grille LED screen is the art display, which crosses with the lower coffee segment to naturally form window areas for coffee to be sold and delivered. The cross also creates a sense of unbalanced dynamics.

Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography
© Songkai Liu
Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography
© Songkai Liu

We wanted to naturally express the structural system and the building massing. The steel structure was wrapped in transparent glass, forming an exquisite industrial sense, just like the station was seen through by X-ray, which also echoed the motif concept of Pluto X. Xuhui West Bund Riverside Walk became Pluto X's first test site. This vocabulary attempts to form a continuity with the surrounding industrial sites.

Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Songkai Liu
Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography, Bench
© Songkai Liu

In architecture, we want to explore the reciprocity of seeing and being seen: multiple expressions coexist and appear in a cyclical state of change on a daily basis. During the day, the building presents a translucent openness, with the raised glass volume reflecting the surrounding trees and river; at night, the LED screen embedded in the glass box projects dynamic artistic images, bringing a touch of changing colors to the city in the dark. The station and the surrounding environment are the protagonist and supporting roles at the same time; the two jointly create an ambiguous interchanging relationship, rather than a single posture.

Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Image 21 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography
© Songkai Liu
Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Interior Photography, Facade
© Songkai Liu

Pluto X is only 15㎡, but it involves multi-system and multi-discipline cooperation. The process of design and construction has gone through many twists and turns. We would like to express our gratitude to the client for his dedication to the design realization and the cooperation of all consultants and the construction team.

Save this picture!
Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP - Exterior Photography
© UN-GROUP

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Xuhui West Bund Riverside Walk, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
UN-GROUP
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopChina
Cite: "Pluto X Coffee Station / UN-GROUP" 03 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008823/pluto-x-coffee-station-un-group> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Songkai Liu

Pluto X 徐汇滨江咖啡亭 / UN-GROUP + 贾涛

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags