Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Exterior PhotographyEntrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Exterior PhotographyEntrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsEntrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeEntrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture, Other Structures
Royan, Iran
  • Architects: Zand Harirchi Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Deed Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fenos, Reynaers, Tabriz Tile Concept
  • Lead Architects: Zand Harirchi, Mohammadreza Noormohammadi
  • Landscape Design: Contextlogic Architects
  • Design Team: Mehran Karbalaei, Vahid Sadeghi, Jeiran Mirzajani, Kasra Khodaei
  • Graphic Designer: Maryam Anaraki
  • Structural Engineer: Soheil Mehrad
  • Electrical Engineer: Abad Gostaer-e Mehregan
  • Architectural Detail Designer: Saeid Mehrad
  • Hvac Consultant: Abad Gostaer-e Mehregan
  • City: Royan
  • Country: Iran
Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Objectives - In this project, we aimed to redefine the concept of ‘border’ by combining the elements of shape, positive and negative space, material, light, skyline, and surfaces. The main objective of this project was to provide a distinct experience of ‘entering a space’ by creating a sense of pause. This building was designed based on the concept of ‘transparency.’ Therefore, by providing a visual connection between the occupants and the surrounding environment, the border between the inner and outer regions of the site is blurred.

Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Deed Studio
Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Image 15 of 18
Plan
Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Glass, Windows
© Deed Studio

Light is an element that can be employed to modify and transform the sense of space. Various interactions between light and indoor and outdoor surfaces can alter occupants’ perception of light. During the night, light coming out from the building accentuates the edges of the building, creating a different sense of the space compared to the daytime. This type of lighting can create a mark in the context of the building, acting as a guide in the dark of the night.

Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Image 16 of 18
Section
Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Deed Studio
Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Image 18 of 18
Axo
Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Deed Studio

Construction - Our main challenge in the construction process was selecting a material as well as a method that not only has the required quality but also provides us with sufficient capabilities for the construction process. In this stage, after considering several construction methods, we decided to use metal frames and 10 mm sheets. The whole entrance building was constructed in 29 individual pieces in a workshop in Tehran. After painting the frames with an industrial color, the 29 pieces were transferred to the construction site to be installed on the foundation.

Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Deed Studio

Project location

Address:Royan, Mazandaran Province, Iran

Top #Tags