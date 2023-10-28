Entrance of Mehregan Neighborhood / Zand Harirchi Architects

+ 13

Design Team: Mehran Karbalaei, Vahid Sadeghi, Jeiran Mirzajani, Kasra Khodaei

Graphic Designer: Maryam Anaraki

Structural Engineer: Soheil Mehrad

Electrical Engineer: Abad Gostaer-e Mehregan

Architectural Detail Designer: Saeid Mehrad

Hvac Consultant: Abad Gostaer-e Mehregan

City: Royan

Country: Iran

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Objectives - In this project, we aimed to redefine the concept of ‘border’ by combining the elements of shape, positive and negative space, material, light, skyline, and surfaces. The main objective of this project was to provide a distinct experience of ‘entering a space’ by creating a sense of pause. This building was designed based on the concept of ‘transparency.’ Therefore, by providing a visual connection between the occupants and the surrounding environment, the border between the inner and outer regions of the site is blurred.

Light is an element that can be employed to modify and transform the sense of space. Various interactions between light and indoor and outdoor surfaces can alter occupants’ perception of light. During the night, light coming out from the building accentuates the edges of the building, creating a different sense of the space compared to the daytime. This type of lighting can create a mark in the context of the building, acting as a guide in the dark of the night.

Construction - Our main challenge in the construction process was selecting a material as well as a method that not only has the required quality but also provides us with sufficient capabilities for the construction process. In this stage, after considering several construction methods, we decided to use metal frames and 10 mm sheets. The whole entrance building was constructed in 29 individual pieces in a workshop in Tehran. After painting the frames with an industrial color, the 29 pieces were transferred to the construction site to be installed on the foundation.