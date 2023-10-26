Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Lebanon
  5. BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX

BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX

Save
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX

BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, CityscapeBDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeBDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, WindowsBDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Churches, Office Buildings, Restoration
Beirut, Lebanon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Wissam Chaaya

Text description provided by the architects. Beirut, Lebanon — The Middle East and US-based architecture firm PARALX has completed two major contributions to the Beirut Digital District (BDD), a recently developed commercial area of Beirut dedicated to the burgeoning digital and creative economy of Lebanon.

Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Wissam Chaaya
Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Wissam Chaaya

First, BDD 1227 is a set of new office buildings with indoor-outdoor workspaces designed to be occupied by companies representative of the Beirut Digital District. As the first new offices adjacent to the rebuilt central district, the LEED Gold certified BDD 1227 adds over 194,000sf/18,032m2 of office space across a 4.44-acre/1.8-hectare site amid 19th-century structures. From the massing to the porosity and connection to place, PARALX’s design takes inspiration from its location on the city’s former Green Line, where Beirut was split into east and west during the civil war from 1975 to 1990.

Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Interior Photography, Bench, Windows
© Wissam Chaaya
Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch, Beam, Column
© Wissam Chaaya

Second, PARALX oversaw the restoration of Saint George Church, a 19th-century church sited between the two buildings of BDD 1227.  The firm was tasked with building 26,000sf/2,415m2 square feet of public outdoor space and a parking garage underneath the church to connect the two buildings without harming the historic structure. In a nod to traditional ornaments found in 19th-century churches across Lebanon, the firm also designed a roof composed of parametrically designed truncated pyramids that funnel natural light through the main interior.

Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Wissam Chaaya
Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Wissam Chaaya

PARALX won the project through an invited design competition for the office building to the north. During the early design stages, St. George Church, who owned the site to the south, entered into an agreement to add another building and renovate the church itself. PARALX has also overseen master planning for the Beirut Digital District, which encompassed residential, hotels, entertainment, retail, and additional office buildings for the growing BDD community.

Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Wissam Chaaya
Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Wissam Chaaya

Founded by the Lebanese-American architect Karim Moussawer in 2010, PARALX led all phases of the major urban development. The project incorporates sustainable design strategies and achieved LEED Gold certification ahead of completion. Local photographer Wissam Chaaya has completed a series of photos documenting the architectural interiors.

Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Wissam Chaaya
Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Wissam Chaaya

Understanding the history, seeing what's around, and envisioning how this scale and type of project could fit within that specific context was very important." — Karim Moussawer, Int. Assoc. AIA, founding principal of PARALX

Save this picture!
BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Wissam Chaaya

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Beirut, Lebanon

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PARALX
Office

Materials

GlassStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRestorationLebanon

Materials and Tags

GlassStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRestorationLebanon
Cite: "BDD 1227 & St. George Church / PARALX" 26 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008783/bdd-1227-and-st-george-church-paralx> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags