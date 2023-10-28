Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Piper’s Place / Citizen Design

Piper’s Place / Citizen Design

Save
Piper’s Place / Citizen Design

Piper’s Place / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, CourtyardPiper’s Place / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardPiper’s Place / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, BeamPiper’s Place / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Kitchen, Countertop, BeamPiper’s Place / Citizen Design - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture, Houses
San Luis Obispo, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Piper’s Place / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Alejandro Martinez

Text description provided by the architects. This modern house created by the architectural studio Citizen Design is nestled into the rolling hills of California’s Central Coast. “Piper’s Place” is a stylish, functional home perfectly crafted for a vibrant young family. Designed with their energetic children in mind, the home is designed to be durable and beautiful, while allowing for entertainment and exploration. Organized around an interior courtyard and expansive front patio, this 3,500 sf residence allows the family to take in the views, entertain guests, and enjoy the outdoors year-round.

Save this picture!
Piper’s Place / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Martinez
Save this picture!
Piper’s Place / Citizen Design - Image 20 of 23
Site Plan

Multiple shed roofs and a stepping floor plan follow the gently sloping topography of the site. Floating concrete entry steps lead to the front patio where guests are greeted by an oversized glass pivot door by Maiden Steel. The central living space is the heart of the home and it is ideal for entertaining friends and family or relaxing on quiet nights. This central volume contains floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a view of the vineyards and rolling hills of Edna Valley, as well as a seamless connection to the rear courtyard. The transparency of the central volume allows for views out to the valley from the rear courtyard while maintaining privacy from the main road.  

Save this picture!
Piper’s Place / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Alejandro Martinez
Save this picture!
Piper’s Place / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair
© Alejandro Martinez
Save this picture!
Piper’s Place / Citizen Design - Image 21 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
Piper’s Place / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Alejandro Martinez

Throughout the home, timeless, durable materials are used. Polished concrete floors and quartzite countertops are softened with mid-century touches like walnut cabinetry, bronze hardware, and hemlock soffits. Terrazzo tiles by Concrete Collaborative and lighting by Giffin Design add a touch of bespoke mid-century style.

Save this picture!
Piper’s Place / Citizen Design - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Alejandro Martinez

The main living space is bookended with a natural stone fireplace on one side and rich walnut cabinets on the other. Wrapped behind the stone fireplace sits the primary suite with its own private outdoor patio. The rest of the family wing encircles the courtyard, creating pockets of vegetation and creating a peaceful retreat for the kids. Partially enclosing the other half of the courtyard is the guest wing, which contains the guest suite and an informal family room. The result is a courtyard that is protected from the prevailing valley winds and a feeling of privacy for the pool and outdoor living space.

Save this picture!
Piper’s Place / Citizen Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair, Patio, Courtyard
© Alejandro Martinez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Citizen Design
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Piper’s Place / Citizen Design" 28 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008757/pipers-place-citizen-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags