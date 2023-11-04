Hoola London / CZWG Architects

+ 4

Text description provided by the architects. CZWG’s mixed-use Hoola London scheme is located on Tidal Basin Road, Royal Victoria Docks in London. The elegant 23- and 24-story towers, which comprise 360 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, are a shining example of CZWG’s ability to create striking architecture while optimizing the building's footprint through efficient design.

The beautiful towers possess a sense of movement created by the gentle curves of the continuous balconies. These balconies vary in width in a pattern that alternates from floor to floor, producing a ripple effect and visually linking the buildings to the nearby water and limiting balcony overshadowing.

The disposition of glazed areas within the apartments was carefully calculated to maximize daylight and views. This also minimizes artificial lighting and unnecessary heating and cooling systems. The Western Tower offers further residential amenities in the form of a lounge and gym, while the Eastern Tower is fitted with business facilities and a commercial unit that links to the adjacent Royal Docks.

Carbon emissions at Hoola London are dramatically reduced by an innovative energy-sharing agreement using the excess heat from the CHP plant of the adjacent ExCeL London exhibition center, thus eliminating the necessity of on-site provisions. The ExCeL provides all the necessary residual heating and hot water requirements for the scheme and significantly reduces maintenance costs. As a result, Hoola was recognized as one of the most sustainable housing developments in the capital when built.

Situated on an ‘island’ site defined by a curving slip road, the scheme was reconnected to the mainland by the creation of an artificial hill. By raising the ground plane level and shifting the ‘front door’ of the scheme from the lower to the upper Tidal Basin Road, new street frontage was created on an otherwise inaccessible piece of infrastructure. This transformation was completed with new pavements, pedestrian crossings, and a bus stop.

The scheme’s landscaped garden offers communal space in the middle of the two towers and a level transition device between the lower and upper Tidal Basin Road. The garden also serves to screen from view car parking and cycle spaces, refuse stores, and building plants.

Extensive consultation was undertaken throughout the design and planning process, including a public exhibition with the local community. Sir Robin Wales, Mayor of Newham, said of the Hoola scheme: “This development is leading the way both in its innovative design and green credentials. The regeneration of the historic Royal Docks is coming and this is the start of the area’s new era as a business and residential heart for London.”