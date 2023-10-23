Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Spain
  5. GRID Store / Studio Animal

GRID Store / Studio Animal

Save
GRID Store / Studio Animal

GRID Store / Studio Animal - Interior PhotographyGRID Store / Studio Animal - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, SteelGRID Store / Studio Animal - Interior Photography, WindowsGRID Store / Studio Animal - Interior Photography, Glass, WindowsGRID Store / Studio Animal - More Images+ 3

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Retail
Viladecans, Spain
  • Architects: Studio Animal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Lead Architect: Javi Jiménez Iniesta
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
GRID Store / Studio Animal - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. GRID is the first project of Munich's line of accessories and bags. It was a temporary store primarily working with two premises: isotropy and responsible temporality. The store aims to be an isotropic space, meaning it seeks to have the same properties in all directions. To achieve this, a mesh of 60 x 60 cm modules is projected to display the products: each gap houses a product. The mesh extends on the floor, walls, and ceiling, generating this infinite and distinctly virtual condition. 

Save this picture!
GRID Store / Studio Animal - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
GRID Store / Studio Animal - Image 8 of 8
Floor plan
Save this picture!
GRID Store / Studio Animal - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Steel
© José Hevia

Its ephemeral character determined the construction system and materiality: 100% recyclable cardboard. For the manufacturing of this project, a single material was used: a 15 mm honeycomb cardboard panel with a white stucco exterior finish. In total, 120 cardboard sheets were used. Each shelf is formed by double-layer ribs installed with visible edges, showcasing the material in its original raw state and generating the store's identity: the brown mesh. 

Save this picture!
GRID Store / Studio Animal - Interior Photography, Glass, Windows
© José Hevia

The pieces were distributed on the sheets, taking advantage of the maximum panel length, optimizing the material, and avoiding waste. The double-layer honeycomb panel allows us to achieve the necessary structural rigidity to support both its own weight and the weight of the products.

Save this picture!
GRID Store / Studio Animal - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:08840 Viladecans, Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Animal
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailSpain
Cite: "GRID Store / Studio Animal" [GRID / Studio Animal] 23 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008665/grid-store-studio-animal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk Tidies

Check the latest Desk Tidies

Top #Tags