GRID Store / Studio Animal

Text description provided by the architects. GRID is the first project of Munich's line of accessories and bags. It was a temporary store primarily working with two premises: isotropy and responsible temporality. The store aims to be an isotropic space, meaning it seeks to have the same properties in all directions. To achieve this, a mesh of 60 x 60 cm modules is projected to display the products: each gap houses a product. The mesh extends on the floor, walls, and ceiling, generating this infinite and distinctly virtual condition.

Its ephemeral character determined the construction system and materiality: 100% recyclable cardboard. For the manufacturing of this project, a single material was used: a 15 mm honeycomb cardboard panel with a white stucco exterior finish. In total, 120 cardboard sheets were used. Each shelf is formed by double-layer ribs installed with visible edges, showcasing the material in its original raw state and generating the store's identity: the brown mesh.

The pieces were distributed on the sheets, taking advantage of the maximum panel length, optimizing the material, and avoiding waste. The double-layer honeycomb panel allows us to achieve the necessary structural rigidity to support both its own weight and the weight of the products.