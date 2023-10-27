Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Closer House / AD+studio

Closer House / AD+studio

Closer House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Living RoomCloser House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, WindowsCloser House / AD+studio - Interior PhotographyCloser House / AD+studio - Exterior PhotographyCloser House / AD+studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: AD+studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dzũng Huỳnh.DH
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Thai Viet
  • Lead Architect: Dang Anh Dung
Save this picture!
Closer House / AD+studio - Exterior Photography
© Dzũng Huỳnh.DH

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a closed site in the central area of Saigon, four townhouses share a common yard. The two-story old house with a total of 60m2 floor area is the home of a couple and their three children.

Save this picture!
Closer House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Dzũng Huỳnh.DH
Save this picture!
Closer House / AD+studio - Image 23 of 24
Diagram

The design started with the client’s sharing: "The fact that we could buy this house was like a stroke of luck. Although the house was small, it was closed and cozy. Whenever I work late, the children would wait for me to come home before going to sleep." The activity density in this small space has formed a beautiful, cohesive manner in this family. This is the core element we want to retain in the new project.

Save this picture!
Closer House / AD+studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Dzũng Huỳnh.DH
Save this picture!
Closer House / AD+studio - Image 24 of 24
Plan
Save this picture!
Closer House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Dzũng Huỳnh.DH

The need to add more private space as the children grow up and the construction limits some additional functions permits on floor area and building elevation. Instead of being an obstacle, this becomes an opportunity for us to compress more space into the project.

Save this picture!
Closer House / AD+studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Dzũng Huỳnh.DH

These space dimensions are just enough to arrange furniture based on the needs. This method, together with the composition of the common area centered around the main atrium core, brings the family closer so that all activities remain in sight.

Save this picture!
Closer House / AD+studio - Interior Photography
© Dzũng Huỳnh.DH

Cite: "Closer House / AD+studio" 27 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008650/closer-house-ad-plus-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags