Closer House / AD+studio

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: AD+studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Dzũng Huỳnh.DH

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Thai Viet

Lead Architect: Dang Anh Dung

Design Team: Nguyen Van Trung, Nguyen Thi Anh Thu, Tran Tuan Kiet, Le Bach Ngoc Van

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a closed site in the central area of Saigon, four townhouses share a common yard. The two-story old house with a total of 60m2 floor area is the home of a couple and their three children.

The design started with the client’s sharing: "The fact that we could buy this house was like a stroke of luck. Although the house was small, it was closed and cozy. Whenever I work late, the children would wait for me to come home before going to sleep." The activity density in this small space has formed a beautiful, cohesive manner in this family. This is the core element we want to retain in the new project.

The need to add more private space as the children grow up and the construction limits some additional functions permits on floor area and building elevation. Instead of being an obstacle, this becomes an opportunity for us to compress more space into the project.

These space dimensions are just enough to arrange furniture based on the needs. This method, together with the composition of the common area centered around the main atrium core, brings the family closer so that all activities remain in sight.