World
Save
BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeBBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Interior PhotographyBBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Interior PhotographyBBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Exterior Photography, FacadeBBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Al Kuwayt, Kuwait
  • Design Team: Abdulatif Almishari, Rui Vargas Tiago Brito, João Costa, Dalia Aly Rafael Fortes, Elvino Domingos, Paulo Monteiro, Carla Barroso, Gonçalo Silva, Lionel Estriga, Mohammed Fawaz Abdulhadi, Telmo Rodrigues, Tiago Lopes.
  • Mep Engineers: João Catrapona, Mohammed Hassan, Rúben Rodrigues, Sérgio Sousa
  • Landscape: Susana Pinheiro
  • Graphic Designers: Mariana Neves, Raquel Martins, Federica Fortugno, Aquilino Sotero
  • Structure Designers: Al-Farooqi
  • City: Al Kuwayt
  • Country: Kuwait
BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sharq, Kuwait, this project represents the idea of a multifunctional canopy that acts as an urban installation for the heart of the business city center, artistically driving a new landmark and becoming a notorious place for gathering. Hosts several uses during each period of the day. Underneath, it shields the drive-in restaurant and an outdoor esplanade.

BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Image 21 of 34
Plan - Ground Floor

On top, a ludic contemplation area was developed to enjoy the views while eating or resting. A stand was created to be used as a sitting area and playground, with the addition of a slide that interacts with the inclination of the canopy. It can be used as well as an outdoor theatre for certain shows or even a cinema in compliance with appropriate infrastructure.

BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Image 23 of 34
Perspective Section
BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The box that holds the canopy contains the interior restaurant area and its logistical areas, wrapped in matte paint and metallic mesh on the outside and glossy white ceramic tiles on the inside, contrasting with the red floor and ceiling. Some strategic openings were considered to ensure breathability and ventilation, access, and natural lighting, giving the whole the desirable habitability.

BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Image 31 of 34
Section 01

Harmony is achieved through a constant dialogue provided by its main vertical element, the red spiral staircase, that connects the restaurant and the top of the canopy, completing the loop between the interior and exterior spaces.

BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Image 24 of 34
Diagram 01
BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Its construction, in raw basic materials, reflects the restaurant's idea to use naturally originated products in their confections, combined with the technology of its assembly, which emphasizes the will to serve their customers in a modernly optimized way, guaranteeing satisfaction with the best quality meal in the shortest time possible.

BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

Project location

Address:141 St, Al Kuwayt, Kuwait

About this office
TAEP/AAP
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantKuwait

Materials and Tags

Cite: "BBT Hilltop Restaurant / TAEP/AAP" 21 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008643/bbt-hilltop-restaurant-taep-aap> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags