World
Tini L Cabin / tini

Tini L Cabin / tini

Tini L Cabin / tini - Exterior Photography, Door
Tini L Cabin / tini - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
Tini L Cabin / tini - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Beam

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Cabins & Lodges, Houses, Detail
Segovia, Spain
  Architects: tini
  Area: 45
  Year: 2023
  Photographs:
    Photographs:Paco Marín
Tini L Cabin / tini - Exterior Photography
© Paco Marín
Floor plan
Floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the middle of an oak forest, this tini L is characterized by its sustainable and efficient approach to construction. Its envelope, designed to ensure optimal insulation, is composed of a total of 14 cm of insulation materials of different types: XPS (extruded polystyrene), multireflective, and recycled PET. 

Tini L Cabin / tini - Exterior Photography, Door
© Paco Marín

Thanks to this insulation layer, thermal control is exceptional, keeping the interior cool during the summer heat and warm during the colder months. To add a cozy touch, the interior walls are covered with OSB (oriented strand board), which contrasts with the galvanized steel of the facade, providing a pleasant atmosphere and adding another layer of thermal insulation. 

Tini L Cabin / tini - Exterior Photography, Door
© Paco Marín

The steel harmoniously combines with the thermally treated wood of the spacious terrace, which expands the interior space and offers impressive views.

Tini L Cabin / tini - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Paco Marín

The interior design has been carefully planned to make the most of every corner. In the largest module, there are the living area, dining area, kitchen, and bathroom, providing functionality and comfort in one space. The smaller module is reserved for the bedroom, ensuring privacy and tranquility. 

Tini L Cabin / tini - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Beam
© Paco Marín

In summary, this tini L represents an elegant, simple, and carefully designed dwelling that harmoniously integrates into its natural environment while incorporating technologies and materials that promote energy efficiency and respect for the environment.

Tini L Cabin / tini - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Paco Marín

About this office
tini
Office

