Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Kuwait
  5. Pixel House / AGi Architects

Pixel House / AGi Architects

Save
Pixel House / AGi Architects

Pixel House / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenPixel House / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadePixel House / AGi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadePixel House / AGi Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomPixel House / AGi Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kuwait
  • Main Architects: Nasser B. Abulhasan, Joaquín Pérez-Goicoechea
  • Design Project Leader: Carmen Sagredo
  • On Site Project Leader: Lulu Alawadhi
  • Project Team: Daniel Muñoz, Antonio Villodres, Gustavo Abelenda, Cristina Martínez
  • Site Team: Yasmeen Hamouda, Lulwa AlFudala, Sarah AlRukhayyes, Babu Abraham, Eugene Torralba, Abdulhafiz Bahi El Din, Haroon Abdulaziz, Mohamad Trad, Vinil Killikat, Robert Varghese, Abhilash Thilakan, Naseeba Chalathoor, Nilvi Varghese, Sonia George
  • Lighting Design: Lara Elbaz
  • Landscape Designer: Mar Armengol
  • Country: Kuwait
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pixel House / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. Nasser Abulhasan and Joaquín Pérez-Goicoechea face all AGi architect's projects with a process of empathy and approach to the concerns of each client, and, in this case, the clients required a simple place that would serve as an extension of their own personality.  

Save this picture!
Pixel House / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Pixel House / AGi Architects - Image 18 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor

The plot was in unbeatable condition, adjoining on three sides with public accesses and a particularly pronounced setback on one of its sides, which allowed the construction of a wide landscape that served as scenery for the enjoyment of the home. The house has been conceived as a system of privacy and temperature filters. The spaces are pixelated through these filters to generate new uses depending on the inhabitants and the external conditions. 

Save this picture!
Pixel House / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Pixel House / AGi Architects - Image 21 of 23
Sections
Save this picture!
Pixel House / AGi Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Nelson Garrido

The main filter is the garden, with native species that serve as a first barrier to the warm air and the retention of the sandy dust that often travels through the Kuwaiti sky. This first filter is followed by the pool, which is covered with a perforated slab that, over time, will be covered with climbing plants and make the ground-floor space a perfect place to rest during autumn, winter, and spring nights. 

Save this picture!
Pixel House / AGi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nelson Garrido

The closed, air-conditioned space, where the living rooms next to the garden area are located, has openings to the shaded outdoor space, minimizing heat gain caused by solar radiation. These spaces, which are fundamental during the day of the home’s inhabitants, flow vertically to join through a space made up of a customized multi-purpose piece of furniture, which forms the heart of the house and wraps around the main staircase leading to the most private area. 

Save this picture!
Pixel House / AGi Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Nelson Garrido

As is typical of traditional culture in Kuwait, the meeting area for friends and visitors (diwaniya) is located near the entrance in the most public part of the house. It is divided into outdoor areas, where nightlife is organized, and indoor areas, where they can meet any day at any time. This is the most private pixel. The courtyards act as thermal filters towards the interior of the house. Depending on how the spaces surrounding them are opened and closed, they function as a convector that takes the hot air and expels it from the house. 

Save this picture!
Pixel House / AGi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Nelson Garrido

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AGi Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesKuwait
Cite: "Pixel House / AGi Architects" 20 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008602/pixel-house-agi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags