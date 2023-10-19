Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRestoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, HandrailRestoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, BeamRestoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Interior Photography, KitchenRestoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Project Team: Adam Bresnick Hecht, Miguel Peña Martínez-Conde, Pablo Sebastian Baldo, Mireya Fernández Velasco, Carolina Gómez Perona, Jorge Ferrer Arapiles
  • Landscape : Citerea, Ana Luengo
  • Collaborators: Emi, Jose, David aparejador
  • Client: Particular
  • Constructor : MACE 2000
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Amores pictures
Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Image 12 of 15
Axo

Text description provided by the architects. The house was built at the end of the 19th century as one of six hotels for the daughters of a Baron. Almost a Herrerian toy, it is a rectangle of 26 x 11.5m of granite masonry, topped by a four-sided tiled roof. 

Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Amores pictures
Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Image 13 of 15
Ground floor plan

The entrance door is framed by two Tuscan pilasters topped with two obelisks. The house is connected to the sloping plot by two terraces enclosed by granite walls, stairs, and balusters, leaving the rest of the plot gently sloping to the south. 

Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Handrail
© Amores pictures
Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Image 14 of 15
First floor plan

Abandoned, and occupied, the house had undergone many modifications over the years. The intervention has been careful in terms of materials and concepts, based on existing elements to adapt the house to the 21st century. 

Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Amores pictures
Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Image 15 of 15
Long section

To this end, the staircase was relocated, creating a triple height with zenithal light at the entrance, a vertical dilation that organizes circulations while accommodating the geometries and axes of the main house. This gesture of verticality allows for natural ventilation as a chimney. 

Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch, Beam
© Amores pictures

The granite box is cleaned, and insulated, and the central brick wall is left exposed, bearing witness to the passage of time. The ground floor is laid with polished concrete, only the thresholds of passage in the brick wall are marked with boards of Campaspero limestone, while black plaster backings allow for the passage of installations. 

Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Amores pictures

The monolithic staircase of the same concrete emerges from the ground, connecting the ground floor with the first floor where a steel sheet walkway provides access to the 3 en-suite bedrooms with their bathrooms. Inside the rooms, a saw-cut oak parquet floor dialogues with the materiality of the brick wall and the white-stained pine flooring. 

Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Interior Photography, Windows
© Amores pictures

The ground floor is a single space, a living room occupying the entire length of the garden, a kitchen on one side of the entrance hall, and a music room on the other. Two large windows were opened in the mid-20th century and are articulated with their interior carpentry to accentuate the fact that they are later interventions. They are two modern eyes, both views and access. The second of these openings, a large pivoting window, connects directly to the garden through a terrace with metal profiles and tramex. 

Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Interior Photography, Beam
© Amores pictures

The destiny of a historic garden was treated with care and an integrative project, using a palette of jabre granite, and native plants. The two upper terraces are almost a reconstruction of the original, while in the lower garden, a meander is traced incorporating trees, a well, and existing views to create a new path that moves away from the austerity and geometry of the house to enter into a dreamlike world, ending in a swimming pool and pavilion.

Restoration of a 19th Century House / Adam Bresnick - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Amores pictures

Address:Madrid, Spain

Adam Bresnick
