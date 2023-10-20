Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenSmall House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenSmall House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, ForestSmall House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairSmall House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - More Images

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
San Bernardino, Paraguay
  Architects: Equipo de Arquitectura
  Area:  195
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Cairoli
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artigiani
  Architects: "Horacio Cherniavsky, Viviana Pozzoli, Patricio Duarte, Gabriela Ocampos, Franco Pinazzo, Rolph Vuyk "
  City: San Bernardino
  Country: Paraguay
Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Federico Cairoli
Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Image 14 of 15
Floor Plan
Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Forest
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Reducing architecture to the minimum elements is like writing a haiku: all the effort is concentrated on telling something in the most concise and efficient way possible.

Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Federico Cairoli
Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Image 15 of 15
Section
Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

Remembering the Miesian maxim of “fast nicht” (almost nothing), we began the process of solving housing for a young couple who decided to leave the city in search of silence and serenity. The economy of means and austerity suggests an answer.

Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Federico Cairoli

The project is divided into two sectors, separating the served and servant spaces. On the one hand, the large social space, open, connected to the outside, and transformable into a large intermediate space, becomes a large reception gallery, configured by glass openings and wooden panels. Separated by an interior garden is the closed, private sector, where the support programs are located, such as the kitchen, bathrooms, office, and bedroom, built with brick masonry.

Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Federico Cairoli

The interior garden is the pause and transition of the two sectors of the house. Using natural stones, the path is marked, representing a change of pace between one sector and the other. The skylight located above the garden is responsible for bathing the plants in natural daylight and allows you to observe, even for a brief moment, the sky from inside the house. This longitudinal peephole is an observatory of clouds and the celestial sphere.

Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Federico Cairoli

The scale of the project, the proportion of the elements, and the materials used reflect the desire to build the synthesis of a reflective process on the administration of resources and the maximization of results.

Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Small House in San Ber / Equipo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Federico Cairoli

