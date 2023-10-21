Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a cluttered residential neighborhood along a river that is recessed from a major road in an urban area. A large and lengthy building is looming to the west of the house.

The client requested an open house while it is closed to the outside, with their garage built inside the house. I, therefore, first determined the necessary area for the garage and then developed the plan while examining the site’s characteristics.

I laid out the building to fit within the shape of the narrow and lengthy site, which runs east-west. Wall openings have been minimized to secure privacy. As the building has massive proportions, it shows a free and lively presence created by the contrast of shed and flat roofs, highlighted by the combination of spray coating and galvalume finish of the exterior wall.

The built-in garage is designed to be used not only as a car shed but also as a space to calm oneself and organize. The interior is unified with black color. The subdued light coming through frosted glass emphasizes the profiles of the small objects and branches on the windowsill. The reflection on the glossy floor produces an extraordinary situation. When the sliding door provided to the adjacent entrance hall is left open, the space will merge into an extended dramatic one.

The LDK on the second floor is made to be dynamic, taking advantage of the openings that connect the sceneries on both the east and west ends and the high-sloped ceiling. The large and lengthy building, located to the west of the site and gives oppressive feelings to the street has an open space facing the site. To best use the situation, a balcony and a large opening with a clear sightline have been provided towards the open space to take the view inside the room. The view trimmed by the opening brings about urbanized scenery and produces a sophisticated atmosphere in the room. Faced with the large building, the house even achieves affluent inner space by its plan that maximizes the form.