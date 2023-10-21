Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, BathtubVista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsVista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkVista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - More Images+ 14

Houses
Japan
  • Architects: FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  169
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Norihito Ymamaguchi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  VORWERK
  • Lead Architects: Kouichi Kimura
Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Norihito Ymamaguchi

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a cluttered residential neighborhood along a river that is recessed from a major road in an urban area. A large and lengthy building is looming to the west of the house.
The client requested an open house while it is closed to the outside, with their garage built inside the house. I, therefore, first determined the necessary area for the garage and then developed the plan while examining the site’s characteristics.

Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Norihito Ymamaguchi
Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Image 16 of 19
First Floor Plan
Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, Windows
© Norihito Ymamaguchi

I laid out the building to fit within the shape of the narrow and lengthy site, which runs east-west. Wall openings have been minimized to secure privacy. As the building has massive proportions, it shows a free and lively presence created by the contrast of shed and flat roofs, highlighted by the combination of spray coating and galvalume finish of the exterior wall.

Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Norihito Ymamaguchi

The built-in garage is designed to be used not only as a car shed but also as a space to calm oneself and organize. The interior is unified with black color. The subdued light coming through frosted glass emphasizes the profiles of the small objects and branches on the windowsill. The reflection on the glossy floor produces an extraordinary situation. When the sliding door provided to the adjacent entrance hall is left open, the space will merge into an extended dramatic one.

Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Norihito Ymamaguchi
Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Image 17 of 19
Second Floor Plan
Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Chair
© Norihito Ymamaguchi

The LDK on the second floor is made to be dynamic, taking advantage of the openings that connect the sceneries on both the east and west ends and the high-sloped ceiling. The large and lengthy building, located to the west of the site and gives oppressive feelings to the street has an open space facing the site. To best use the situation, a balcony and a large opening with a clear sightline have been provided towards the open space to take the view inside the room. The view trimmed by the opening brings about urbanized scenery and produces a sophisticated atmosphere in the room. Faced with the large building, the house even achieves affluent inner space by its plan that maximizes the form.

Vista House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade
© Norihito Ymamaguchi

About this office
FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects
Office

