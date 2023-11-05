Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H

+ 19

Design Team: Xiaowen Pan, Jiaqing Ye, Qiran Zhang, Yijun Shen, Jingyan Zhang, Siying Xu, Jingyu Wu, Chun Wu, Shiqi Huang, Yaxian Hu, Jiaqian Zhang, Nan Zhu, Xiujuan Li, Jiali Zhu, Ye Wu, Shuangshuang Gu, Yanyan Shi, Shibo Yao, Jian Zhou, Jun Ma

Clients: China Resources Land Limited, Shun Tak Holadings

Curtain Wall Consultant: RFR Shanghai

Landscape Construction Drawing: Shanghai Landscape Architecture Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Art Consultant: AllRightsReserved. Limited

Signage & Wayfinding Consultant: GK Shanghai

Lighting Consultants: Arup

Historic Preservation: Office for Urban Renewal（OUR）, Shanghai Jiao Tong University Design & Research Institute Co., LTD

Landscape Contractors: Shanghai Wooran Landscape Engineering Co., LTD, Shanghai Jingyu Garden

City: Shanghai

Country: China

The “Green Heart” Of City. Nature Flows Into Commercial Space. The Suzhou River Park allocates a valuable ground floor area to public space, even weakening the entrance to the sunken commercial area to enhance the perception of the site as a public space. Carefully selected and arranged, different types of plants are found above ground and below ground. Even within the underground commercial area, every available space is utilized to the fullest extent possible in order to enhance the greenery.

The memorial of historic buildings on the site is accomplished through the incorporation of green spaces. The lawn in front of the Tianhou Palace retains the spot shape of the original pillars, and the combination of skylight and lawn on the plaza near Shenyuli composes the plan of old Shikumen architecture. Skylights left in the pavement serve as special paving and bring natural daylight into the underground commercial area. The indoor light will also shoot out in the evening to render another layer of atmosphere.

Connection. The site of Suzhou River Park was originally comprised of several disjointed blocks separated by a busy road, which makes it difficult to walk from one part of the park to another. To create a cohesive park experience, the landscape design utilized a unified design language to connect the different blocks with pedestrian bridges. This method connects the park both visually and functionally.

Reserve For The Possibilities. A city like Shanghai is where fresh ideas are constantly emerging. The open space must be designed for future possibilities and offers a vibrant stage for creativity and social engagement. Despite its young age within one year, the park already showcases an impressive range of artistic and urban activities. White space reserved during the design process makes this possible.