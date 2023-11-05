Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. China
  5. Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H

Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H

Save
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H

Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior PhotographyLandscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLandscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLandscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLandscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Space, Landscape Architecture
Shanghai, China
  • Design Team: Xiaowen Pan, Jiaqing Ye, Qiran Zhang, Yijun Shen, Jingyan Zhang, Siying Xu, Jingyu Wu, Chun Wu, Shiqi Huang, Yaxian Hu, Jiaqian Zhang, Nan Zhu, Xiujuan Li, Jiali Zhu, Ye Wu, Shuangshuang Gu, Yanyan Shi, Shibo Yao, Jian Zhou, Jun Ma
  • Clients: China Resources Land Limited, Shun Tak Holadings
  • Curtain Wall Consultant: RFR Shanghai
  • Landscape Construction Drawing: Shanghai Landscape Architecture Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Art Consultant: AllRightsReserved. Limited
  • Signage & Wayfinding Consultant: GK Shanghai
  • Lighting Consultants: Arup
  • Historic Preservation: Office for Urban Renewal（OUR）, Shanghai Jiao Tong University Design & Research Institute Co., LTD
  • Landscape Contractors: Shanghai Wooran Landscape Engineering Co., LTD, Shanghai Jingyu Garden
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Luwei Teng

The “Green Heart” Of City. Nature Flows Into Commercial Space. The Suzhou River Park allocates a valuable ground floor area to public space, even weakening the entrance to the sunken commercial area to enhance the perception of the site as a public space. Carefully selected and arranged, different types of plants are found above ground and below ground. Even within the underground commercial area, every available space is utilized to the fullest extent possible in order to enhance the greenery.

Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Luwei Teng
Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Image 22 of 24
Diagram
Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography
© Luwei Teng

The memorial of historic buildings on the site is accomplished through the incorporation of green spaces. The lawn in front of the Tianhou Palace retains the spot shape of the original pillars, and the combination of skylight and lawn on the plaza near Shenyuli composes the plan of old Shikumen architecture. Skylights left in the pavement serve as special paving and bring natural daylight into the underground commercial area. The indoor light will also shoot out in the evening to render another layer of atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luwei Teng
Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Luwei Teng
Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Luwei Teng

Connection. The site of Suzhou River Park was originally comprised of several disjointed blocks separated by a busy road, which makes it difficult to walk from one part of the park to another. To create a cohesive park experience, the landscape design utilized a unified design language to connect the different blocks with pedestrian bridges. This method connects the park both visually and functionally.

Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Image 20 of 24
Diagram
Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Image 23 of 24
Diagram

Reserve For The Possibilities. A city like Shanghai is where fresh ideas are constantly emerging. The open space must be designed for future possibilities and offers a vibrant stage for creativity and social engagement. Despite its young age within one year, the park already showcases an impressive range of artistic and urban activities. White space reserved during the design process makes this possible.

Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luwei Teng
Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Luwei Teng
Save this picture!
Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H - Exterior Photography
© Luwei Teng

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lab D+H
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Landscape Design of Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Lab D+H" 05 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008521/landscape-design-of-shanghai-suhe-mixc-world-lab-d-plus-h> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Luwei Teng

上海苏河湾万象天地景观设计 / Lab D+H

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest FountainsCheck the latest FountainsCheck the latest Fountains

Check the latest Fountains

Top #Tags