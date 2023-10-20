Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Iran
  • Design Team: Davood Boroojeni, Hamed Kalateh, Alireza Elmieh, Hadi Koohi Habibi, Amirmohamad Amel, Pariya Shahbazi
  • Advising Architect: Ronak Roshan Gilavae
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential, House
  • Country: Iran
Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Stairs, Handrail
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. Ranjdoost's house is located in the city of Qaraziyauddin, which today, on the one hand, due to the increase in the price of land and, on the other hand, the need of the residents to develop their living space and their children, a significant amount of single-story houses in this city are destroyed and replaced with buildings with the number of floors. They are mostly replaced. According to our understanding of the plan's basis through field observations and despite the issuance of permits for the construction of the number of high floors by the relevant authorities, most of the newly built houses above two floors have remained unused on the third and fourth floors. It is changing the face and human scale of the city.

Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© Parham Taghioff
Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 20 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Parham Taghioff
Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Parham Taghioff

Middle space - The large length of the project and the impossibility of proper lighting of the inner space of Ranjdoost›s house prompted us to use the model of the middle space as a light trap and connecting floors to increase the quality of life of the residents, which has a special place in Iranian architecture.

Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Facade, Windows
© Parham Taghioff

Wires empty space - The development of the client's request to stay within the two side neighbors in length prompted us to consider the height of that empty space as well. There was an empty space on top of the project between two neighbors, which could be seen. The old structure created limitations. One of our other concerns was knowing the potential capacities of this architectural element in providing different living possibilities and its development, which led to the creation of windows sitting outside, both in the view facing the street of the building and the middle space of the house.

Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 25 of 26
Diagram - Windows
Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Interior Photography
© Parham Taghioff

The sixth view - The wall of the western neighborhood is made up of pottery, many of which are damaged and broken. Considering the inappropriate view of this wall due to the skylights in the middle space, we decided to interact with it by filling the empty spaces of the wall. So we filled the empty places with pots, and by the wires that we worked in the empty space between two neighbors, we entangled the pots with the wires and made it possible for these plants to grow on the wires, which is possible until this negative green space. In addition to creating interaction and a suitable view from inside the middle space of the project, it also helps to beautify the urban landscape.

Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Parham Taghioff
Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff

Spatial development - Considering the client's lack of satisfaction with the quality of life in the old building and his need to develop his and his children's living space, the client's initial request was to completely demolish the building and replace it with a high building. , presented, and finally agreed.

Qarahziya House / Davood Boroojeni Office - Interior Photography
© Parham Taghioff

