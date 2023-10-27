Slowyard BBQ Restaurant & Bar / Indiesalon

+ 28

Pendant Lighting Design: Dajuro

Portable Table & Chair Design: Dajuro

Speaker Design & Manufactured: Indiesalon, LEMON

City: Mapo-gu

Country: South Korea

Slow Yard: A Fresh Perspective on Texas BBQ - Located in the heart of South Korea's Hapjeong-dong, the 'Slowyard' Texas BBQ restaurant is a new creation born from the innovative spirit of Indiesalon. The term "Texas BBQ" alone evokes images of families gathering in backyards, grilling meat over charcoal fires, scenes commonly seen in TV shows and films. Indiesalon set out to introduce the Texas BBQ culture to a country dominated by apartment living, creating a unique space where people could experience it.

Creative Use of Space - The Slowyard project came to life by creatively utilizing a long-abandoned building and a spacious site. This space has been transformed into a special place catering to diverse customers seeking an authentic and sensory BBQ experience. The focus was on providing memorable experiences with the harmony of smoking aromas, music, and ambiance.

Integration of Indoors and Outdoors - The existing first-floor parking area has been transformed into a spacious green lawn, creating a natural flow between the yard and the dining area. First-floor exterior windows were designed to disappear seasonally, erasing the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces allowing patrons to enjoy the traditional Texan BBQ culture year-round.

Natural Flow and Diverse Charms of the Dining Space - The staircase leading from the first to the second floor guides patrons naturally, while a curved wall at the entrance of the second floor heightens anticipation for what lies ahead. The dining space at Slowyard is brimming with diverse charms. Seats by the windows offer refreshing natural light and beautiful views, featuring long bench-style seating that can be rearranged for group dining. In contrast, the middle seats are versatile, accommodating various groups as tables can be moved to meet the needs of different patrons. These seats are designed to resemble stacked BBQ firewood, providing a unique atmosphere to savor the essence of BBQ. Furthermore, the innermost booth seats offer a cozy atmosphere within an open space reminiscent of the warmth of first-generation family restaurants. Each seating style has its unique character while contributing to a unified atmosphere.

Combining Performance and Dining - One visually striking aspect of the Slowyard project is the ground-floor space resembling a grand stage. The intersection of the ground floor's hickory BBQ food factory and the hall prompted considerations of what could be shown to the audience.

Smokehouses have been installed, and at the heart of the restaurant, you'll find a large speaker named "SOUNDER 001," designed directly by Indiesalon and Lemon (@lemon_seoul - retro gadget shop), alongside a fireplace. Surrounding them are large U-shaped dining tables. The counter is a lobby, and the kitchen is a staff room. This linear structure allows patrons to experience multi-layered BBQ dining beyond just a dining bar on the first floor. Customers can enjoy the BBQ smoking process as a performance, offering a visual delight and a diverse sensory experience of BBQ dining. This space provides a unique restaurant experience by combining dining with performance.

Raw Materials - Slowyard strives to provide an upscale dining experience while preserving the primal flavors of smoking. It's designed using three primary materials: marble, timber, and metal. Red marble provides a beautiful red hue with a marble texture reminiscent of the cross-section of BBQ. Wood and metal are inspired by the firewood used for smoking and are presented in their primal forms. Furthermore, to strengthen the structure of the exterior walls, metal window frames have been installed, transforming the aging exterior into a modern facade that blends seamlessly with the interior. This design creates a harmonious blend of sophistication and the essence of nature.