BIM and Augmented Reality: Bridging the Gap Between Design and Construction

For an industry that contributes 6 per cent to the global GDP, the fainting voice of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry is something to ponder. The global AEC market was reported at USD 8.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2030. However, pessimism is rampant across the industry. Professionals oblivious of their options and the industry's trajectory are in a vicious cycle where the lack of access to awareness and opportunities limits their growth. While statistics forecast an optimistic prophecy, there’s a flip side to it.

As part of the AEC industry, Novatr identified these opportunities and embarked on their first step towards innovation with the intention of disrupting the AEC industry, as the “inNOVATR”. The purpose is to catalyze the AEC industry with tech-first skills and a vision to evolve the AEC sector.

Technology stands as a pivotal force, propelling industries forward and reshaping the way we work, connect, and innovate. An innovation that has been creating waves of progress in the AEC industry is Building Information Modeling (BIM). BIM methodology is fueling the evolution of construction processes through efficient collaboration and communication, precise planning, timely deliveries, and productivity.

70% of projects are failing due to a lack of collaboration, communication, and lack of risk and quality control. – Trienpont International

In FY-2022 89% of AEC firms invested in new technology. Looking ahead to 2025, the non-residential AEC industry will utilize US$950 million in design and construction and US$400 million in operation and maintenance phases. This leaves us with the rising demand for BIM in construction outstripping the number of available professionals. But surprisingly, BIM isn't a part of the current academic curriculum, leading professionals to rely on architecture and engineering certification courses for upskilling.

While BIM is an emerging technology and is being integrated in the construction industry, the impact of Augmented Reality is imminent as well. BIM and Augmented Reality (AR) have the potential to upturn the current status quo.

What is Augmented Reality (AR)?

AR and Virtual Reality (VR) are subsets of Mixed Reality. AR integrates digital information into the real world, ‘augmenting’ computer-generated data into our surroundings. The thought of applying BIM and Augmented Reality cohesively in the AEC industry is avant-garde as the industry progresses.

Building Information Modeling and Augmented Reality

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality have been in the spotlight when it comes to metamorphosing multiple industries, and AEC is no exception. Implementing AR in BIM has led to a paradigm shift in construction processes, from design to repair. Here’s how AR is on its way to becoming one of the most essential tools for AEC professionals:

Enhanced Visualization : Augmented Reality applications allow professionals to create 3D twins of real-time structures. This helps identify design errors and make real-time modifications. It further assists with plan details, 3D visual tours, and helps clients visualize installations.

On Construction Site : AR enhances accuracy by layering digital BIM 3D models on-site, ensuring error-free installation, and saving money and time. It aids on-site training through realistic equipment demos, amplifying awareness and safety by simulating site hazards.

Maintenance and Repair: AR applications ensure precise project tracking by pinning floor plan locations and capturing persistent images, ensuring accurate documentation. It also aids building maintenance by overlaying digital information on physical objects, enabling efficient equipment identification, access to maintenance details, and reduced downtime.

