World
MDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

MDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

MDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, FacadeMDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyMDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Beam, CourtyardMDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, PatioMDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - More Images+ 13

  • Architects: Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atlas ceramicas, Concresteel, Passinato
  • Lead Architects: Márton Gyuricza, Lina Maeoca, Bianca Dall´Ovo
  • Arquiteto Líder: Márton Gyuricza, Lina Maeoca, Bianca Dall´Ovo
  • Paisagismo: Daniel Nunes
  • Construction: CPA
  • Structures: Benedicts Engenharia
  • Electrical And Hydraulic: EHE Frias
  • Interiors: Thais Venturelli
  • Lighting Design: Lightworks
  • Country: Brazil
MDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Located on two gently sloping lots with a privileged view, the terrain was utilized to organize the spaces, directing the gaze towards distant points in the landscape. Its structural logic was conceived so that the extension of the ground floor could naturally create another floor below, without the need for extensive earthmoving. Guests have independent access to this floor, preserving the privacy of the intimate areas of the house.

MDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti
MDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Image 17 of 18
Planta baixa
MDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti

Due to its large scale and dimensions, it was designed with a focus on market-grade components and materials with low wear. Structurally, the house is predominantly made of concrete, with steel specifically used in areas of notable architectural expression. It occupies the land proportionally, allowing for a landscaped environment with gardens, a sports court, and stone bleachers with a view of the sunset.

MDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Beam, Courtyard
© Leonardo Finotti

The large metal roof is lightweight and organizes all the social spaces, separating them from the suites in the service block, kitchen, and garage. The internal garden literally establishes the connection between architecture and nature, which is also present in the close view. The house allows for living to occur in various places simultaneously - in the living room, on the veranda, in the garden - creating a dynamic way to experience each space, with the main actress always present: the landscape.

MDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti

Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura
Cite: "MDG Baroneza House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura" [Casa MDG Baroneza / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura] 30 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

