World
Refurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamRefurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Beam, WindowsRefurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamRefurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Interior PhotographyRefurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Renovation, Residential Interiors, Arch Daily Interviews
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: Jô Vasconcellos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daniel Ducci
  • Lead Architect: Jô Vasconcellos
Refurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Daniel Ducci

Text description provided by the architects. A 100m² apartment, situated in downtown Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The residential building, built in 1961, presents a variety of floorplans and has a commercial area at ground level.

Refurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Beam
© Daniel Ducci

In the case of this apartment, our commitment was to adequate it to the owner’s necessity program. We integrated the spaces, which were sliced into small rooms beforehand, uncovered the concrete structures hidden behind a variety of materials and subterfuges, and we simplified the spaces by using only one type of flooring.

Refurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Daniel Ducci
Refurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography
© Daniel Ducci
Refurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Image 11 of 11
Proposed floor plan
Refurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Sink
© Daniel Ducci

For the proposition, we used unusual materials and shapes to ensure the new intervention and the space fluidity. We value the natural light and the view of the Municipal Park opposite the building. The result favors the casual and fluid use of real estate.

Refurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Daniel Ducci

Project location

Address:Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Jô Vasconcellos
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsArchDaily InterviewsBrazil

Cite: "Refurbishment of an Apartment in the Pilar Building / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados" [Reforma em Apartamento no Edifício Pilar / Jô Vasconcellos Arquitetos Associados] 21 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008456/refurbishment-of-an-apartment-in-the-pilar-building-jo-vasconcellos-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

