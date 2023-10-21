Fulda Rescue Control Center / Steimle Architekten

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. In keeping with its function, the new building presents itself as a modern fire station and complements the fire station campus with the large fire vehicle hall and the rescue control center. The striking building is located at the intersection of the two main roads, in close proximity to the Fulda River, and obviously refers to its identity as a new rescue control center. The expression of the building is independent and appropriate for a rescue control center.

The chosen architectural form gives the building a face on all three sides and in this way solves the complex access requirements. The building shows its structural presence both towards Sickelser Straße, Bardostraße, and the existing fire station as a counterpart to the striking exercise tower. In this way, the new building fulfills its urban development significance as an entrance situation to the courtyard and as a striking counterpart to the exercise tower, the fire brigade's landmark.

A simple, flexible building structure is developed for the different uses of the new building. The shape of the building and the structure of the façade reflect the internal organization and dynamic processes of the fire brigade. Adapted to the different utilization requirements, the internal organization is carried out on two mutually independent main floors and in some areas on an additional mezzanine floor.

The large vehicle hall on the ground floor with parking spaces, workshops, storage, and technical rooms offers the firefighters a modern working environment adapted to the technical standard. In addition to the actual heart of the building, the control center office, there are office workstations and conference rooms on the upper floor. Above the vehicle hall, the façade of the office spaces recedes, creating attractive terrace areas as a place of retreat on the hall roof.

From the outside, the independent function of the rescue control center and its uses are clearly recognizable through the structure of the building. The clear form reflects the purposeful functionality. Simple concrete elements structure the building and take its inner structure to the outside. The construction and materiality evolve from the holistic planning approach, including the immediate surroundings.

As a sustainable solid building with smooth light-grey exposed concrete façades, the new rescue control center blends into the existing structure of the fire station campus. With its conciseness and sculptural appearance, the new building enhances the urban area, which is centrally located in the city with a good transportation infrastructure, directly adjacent to Neuenberg, one of Fulda's oldest districts.