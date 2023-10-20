Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio

+ 18

Design Team: Bangkok Project Studio

City: Tambon Bang Lamung

Country: Thailand

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

“Wonderfruit” is a year-end festival of music, arts, performance, and sustainability. As the Neramit is a town hall pavilion that is run at the festival 24/7.

This building and interior space are created out of a single large triangular roof structure. We based our roof design on standard square tubes, or tube steel, sized 100 mm x 100 mm x 6 meters, integrating the entire length of the tubes so as not to be left with any construction waste.

Non-architecture: I am interested in non-architecture, defined as a structure that is simple to create, affordable, locally made, serves the needs of users, is compatible with climate and terrain, and is common. A building with a gable roof is an example of a commonplace non-architecture, particularly in rural areas. Each element of the structure makes sense and supports one another. Each piece is intertwined and connected to optimize load-bearing capacity with gravity and joints.

There are many questions, such as what kind of architecture contributes to good weather? What kind of architecture represents a healthy environment? What kind of architecture represents rural life? What kind of architecture expresses an agricultural way of life? But the central question is, what kind of architecture conveys the sense of non-architecture?

Neramit is literally a roofing building. The entire existence of it is based on one large 30x30 meter roof that provides space for various activities over the four days of the festival. It’s like the festival’s town hall, where everyone can come to relax, socialize, and give talks and performances.

The triangular pavilion, made of square tubes, serves as a supporting structure for the roof of corrugated zinc sheets. The end of each sheet protrudes unevenly, preventing rainwater from splashing into the users’ area. This method of roofing allows the roof to serve as a roof and a wall at the same time. It also offers good ventilation. The sunlight appears in layers as it goes through the gaps in the ceiling. At night, the light from the shows inside Neramit will shine through these gaps, making the whole structure look like a giant lantern illuminating the surrounding area.

The roof structure of Neramit is moveable so that it can create interior and exterior spaces as desired to accommodate different activities.

I have three reasons for choosing steel in the form of square tubes as the main construction material.

Steel has been a staple construction material for centuries. We are used to using steel to provide strength, durability, and flexibility to buildings. Square tubes are lightweight and easy to assemble. I took this as a challenge to create aesthetic elements out of industrial materials, as in The Walk (2019), where deformed bars were transformed into a walking path. Designing ordinary square tubes to deliver the beauty of the structure and the material itself is something I learned from non-architecture. I prioritize efficient budgeting. Every piece of steel must be used in the best possible way. We started by designing the structure that perfectly fit the standard-size square tubes to avoid creating metal scrap. When cutting the square tubes was unavoidable, we used them to compose the uneven edge of the roof, eliminating what otherwise would be considered an untidy part of the construction. Steel is recyclable, dismantled, and reassembled into other structures or used in other ways. Not creating waste and making the most of what we have is what we learned from this building.

This building offers me several insights into the subject of non-architecture, such as the application of the shape of local wood and the shape of steel, merging the similarities and differences. We learned to convey emotion through the roof system made of overlapping, overhanging, and untidy pieces. We calculated the precise quantity and size of materials required for the building. We learned to add value to ordinary materials such as corrugated zinc sheets, a common roofing material, by turning them into a movable building with new shapes and flexible spaces.