Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Thailand
  5. Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio

Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio

Save
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio

Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Exterior PhotographyNeramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, ChairNeramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamNeramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, BeamNeramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Community
Tambon Bang Lamung, Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Exterior Photography
© Spaceshift Studio

“Wonderfruit” is a year-end festival of music, arts, performance, and sustainability. As the Neramit is a town hall pavilion that is run at the festival 24/7.

This building and interior space are created out of a single large triangular roof structure. We based our roof design on standard square tubes, or tube steel, sized 100 mm x 100 mm x 6 meters, integrating the entire length of the tubes so as not to be left with any construction waste.

Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Image 20 of 23
Plan

Non-architecture: I am interested in non-architecture, defined as a structure that is simple to create, affordable, locally made, serves the needs of users, is compatible with climate and terrain, and is common. A building with a gable roof is an example of a commonplace non-architecture, particularly in rural areas. Each element of the structure makes sense and supports one another. Each piece is intertwined and connected to optimize load-bearing capacity with gravity and joints.

Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Image 21 of 23
Sections

There are many questions, such as what kind of architecture contributes to good weather? What kind of architecture represents a healthy environment? What kind of architecture represents rural life? What kind of architecture expresses an agricultural way of life? But the central question is, what kind of architecture conveys the sense of non-architecture?

Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Image 22 of 23
Elevations

Neramit is literally a roofing building. The entire existence of it is based on one large 30x30 meter roof that provides space for various activities over the four days of the festival. It’s like the festival’s town hall, where everyone can come to relax, socialize, and give talks and performances.

Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Spaceshift Studio

The triangular pavilion, made of square tubes, serves as a supporting structure for the roof of corrugated zinc sheets. The end of each sheet protrudes unevenly, preventing rainwater from splashing into the users’ area. This method of roofing allows the roof to serve as a roof and a wall at the same time. It also offers good ventilation. The sunlight appears in layers as it goes through the gaps in the ceiling. At night, the light from the shows inside Neramit will shine through these gaps, making the whole structure look like a giant lantern illuminating the surrounding area.

The roof structure of Neramit is moveable so that it can create interior and exterior spaces as desired to accommodate different activities.

Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Interior Photography
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Image 23 of 23
Isometric

I have three reasons for choosing steel in the form of square tubes as the main construction material.

  1. Steel has been a staple construction material for centuries. We are used to using steel to provide strength, durability, and flexibility to buildings. Square tubes are lightweight and easy to assemble. I took this as a challenge to create aesthetic elements out of industrial materials, as in The Walk (2019), where deformed bars were transformed into a walking path. Designing ordinary square tubes to deliver the beauty of the structure and the material itself is something I learned from non-architecture.
  2. I prioritize efficient budgeting. Every piece of steel must be used in the best possible way. We started by designing the structure that perfectly fit the standard-size square tubes to avoid creating metal scrap. When cutting the square tubes was unavoidable, we used them to compose the uneven edge of the roof, eliminating what otherwise would be considered an untidy part of the construction.
  3. Steel is recyclable, dismantled, and reassembled into other structures or used in other ways. Not creating waste and making the most of what we have is what we learned from this building.

Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Spaceshift Studio

This building offers me several insights into the subject of non-architecture, such as the application of the shape of local wood and the shape of steel, merging the similarities and differences. We learned to convey emotion through the roof system made of overlapping, overhanging, and untidy pieces. We calculated the precise quantity and size of materials required for the building. We learned to add value to ordinary materials such as corrugated zinc sheets, a common roofing material, by turning them into a movable building with new shapes and flexible spaces.

Save this picture!
Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio - Exterior Photography
© Spaceshift Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:3 at, 107/9 Bang Lamung, Tambon Bang Lamung, Amphoe Bang Lamung, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bangkok Project Studio
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureCommunityThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureCommunityThailand
Cite: "Neramit Town-Hall Pavilion / Bangkok Project Studio" 20 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008438/neramit-town-hall-pavilion-bangkok-project-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags