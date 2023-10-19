Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU

+ 19

Collaborators: Bambu Indah

City: Kecamatan Ubud

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Bambu Indah was one of the world’s first eco-resorts and remains unparalleled in its approach to providing a jungle getaway. The resort features a number of Bamboo Pure buildings, including the award-winning Riverbend House and iconic Moon House. In 2020, we completed an entirely bamboo treehouse interconnecting three giant trees. This treehouse was a fun challenge to build since everything was done high above the ground, in the canopies of the trees.

The structure is essentially an enormous basket in which the floor curls up and becomes sloping walls all around the interior space. The roof is a lightweight structure that envelopes the space around the three trees. Skylights were included in the roof to allow for natural light inside.

The result is a full 180-degree view toward the Bambu Indah resort, which nestles into the terraced lands of the great Sayan Ridge. After the treehouse’s completion, IBUKU was invited to design the interior space, which nestles into the treehouse effortlessly and perfects the luxurious adventure.