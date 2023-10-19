Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU

Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU

Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Exterior Photography, ForestTree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Table, ChairTree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Interior PhotographyTree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Beam

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Houses
Kecamatan Ubud, Indonesia
  Collaborators: Bambu Indah
  City: Kecamatan Ubud
  Country: Indonesia
Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Exterior Photography, Forest
Courtesy of IBUKU

Text description provided by the architects. Bambu Indah was one of the world's first eco-resorts and remains unparalleled in its approach to providing a jungle getaway. The resort features a number of Bamboo Pure buildings, including the award-winning Riverbend House and iconic Moon House. In 2020, we completed an entirely bamboo treehouse interconnecting three giant trees. This treehouse was a fun challenge to build since everything was done high above the ground, in the canopies of the trees.

Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Courtesy of IBUKU
Sketch
Sketch
Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Interior Photography
Courtesy of IBUKU

The structure is essentially an enormous basket in which the floor curls up and becomes sloping walls all around the interior space. The roof is a lightweight structure that envelopes the space around the three trees. Skylights were included in the roof to allow for natural light inside.

Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Interior Photography
Courtesy of IBUKU
Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of IBUKU
Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Image 24 of 24
Sketch

The result is a full 180-degree view toward the Bambu Indah resort, which nestles into the terraced lands of the great Sayan Ridge. After the treehouse's completion, IBUKU was invited to design the interior space, which nestles into the treehouse effortlessly and perfects the luxurious adventure.

Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
Courtesy of IBUKU

