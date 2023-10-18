Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Light Box House / NatureHumaine

Light Box House / NatureHumaine

Save
Light Box House / NatureHumaine
Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Ronan Mézière

Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeLight Box House / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, FacadeLight Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, HandrailLight Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Dining room, TableLight Box House / NatureHumaine - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Montréal, Canada
  • Architects: NatureHumaine
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ronan Mézière
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Subzero/Wolf, Caesarstone, Cloud Ceramics, Dals Lighting, EQ3, Found, La Fabrique Allwood, Luminaire Authentik, Mac, Melgo Design, Plancher Bois Exotique, Ramacieri Soligo, Shalwin, Stuv, WAC Lighting
  • Structural Engineer: Geniex
  • Design Team: naturehumaine
  • General Contractor : OVI construction
  • Cabinetry: OVI Ébénisterie
  • City: Montréal
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ronan Mézière

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the district of Rosemont-Petite-Patrie, near Père Marquette Park, the project consists of the renovation and expansion of a “shoebox”. The typical “shoebox” was erected by the working class in the 1940s and was originally a modest and economical 1-story single-family house. In a desire for heritage conservation, the district classified the “shoeboxes” into different categories of interest. In this case, it was mandatory to preserve the existing façade, but we were allowed to add a second story. To respect the original volume of the shoebox and preserve its heritage values, it was intuitive to propose a set-back second-floor addition. This pronounced recess provides an intimate green terrace on the street side, facing south.

Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, Chair
© Ronan Mézière

The project was designed for a couple passionate about architecture and art, whose judicious integration of several paintings was an integral part of the architect's mandate. Above all, the client's wish was to create a unique living environment, stimulating and flooded with natural light. Another of the client’s requests was to create an oasis of peace within the urban activity of this animated neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Image 27 of 30
Ground Floor Plan

The way light penetrates the heart of the living spaces is a reference to the multiple rounded skylights in architect Josep Lluís Sert's Miro Museum in Barcelona. A luminous fracture in the roof, capped by a continuous skylight, lets in strong light from the south, which is softly diffused over a curved, white-plastered surface. Thus, like a "lightbox" used in photography, the all-white project is contained within a black envelope.

Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ronan Mézière

The house is formally organized around a central courtyard delimited on the street side by the shoebox topped by a new floor and on the alley side by a 2-story addition connected to the front of the house via a glass passageway. In addition, a small pool basin covered by a retractable platform enlivens this exterior living space. On the ground floor, within the existing shoebox, we find the living spaces.

Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Ronan Mézière

Then, on the upper floor, we find the night spaces on one side of the luminous breach and the workspaces on the other. The new addition on the alley side accommodates a workshop, a sauna, and a guest room upstairs, all surmounted by a vegetable rooftop garden accessible via a terrace adjoining the main bedroom.

Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Ronan Mézière

Circulation between floors is ensured by a central staircase inserted into a transverse gap in the house. The steps and stringers are formed from a continuous fold of steel onto which thin white bars are welded. Topped by the linear skylight, the staircase becomes the main feature of the house; sculptural and light, it allows a transparent reading of the living spaces with a smooth diffusion of light, from the skylight to the first floor of the house.  

Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Windows
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, Handrail
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Column
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Image 30 of 30
Section

Built-in white oak furniture, herringbone oak floors, white lacquered kitchen cabinetry, and round ceramic tiles for the main bathroom are all discreet materials that lend the house a peaceful and warm atmosphere. To ensure harmony, a contrast of black and white materials is used, particularly in the ceramics, recalling the duality suggested by the "lightbox".

Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Closet
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography
© Ronan Mézière

All exterior facades are clad in black-painted steel to emphasize the warm, nuanced brickwork of the existing shoebox. In the inner courtyard, black-painted steel blades are applied to the surface of the window mullions to create a play of depth and shading according to the sun path, while ensuring certain privacy from adjacent neighbors.

Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
Light Box House / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Windows, Table, Facade, Beam, Courtyard
© Ronan Mézière

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NatureHumaine
Office

Materials

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationCanada
Cite: "Light Box House / NatureHumaine" 18 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008411/light-box-house-naturehumaine> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags