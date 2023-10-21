Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten

Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten

Save
Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten

Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDensification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDensification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, ChairDensification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamDensification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Office Buildings
Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adolf Bereuter

Re-densification in the old quarter - Situated behind the archway of the castle square, under the ruins of Alt-Ems castle, the original city center is being developed. As part of this development, the densification building, which is prominently positioned in terms of urban development, is located in a situation that is equally interesting in terms of landscape.

Save this picture!
Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adolf Bereuter
Save this picture!
Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Image 13 of 21
Ground Floor Plan

At the confluence of the Ems and Salzbach rivers, mills and saws were operated from the 16th to the 20th century. The building replaces a wooden annex that burned down in 2020. The building results in a slender volume on the narrow ground and recalls the type of locally characteristic cross gable. An independent-looking building is created via an architectural caesura. In a very tight space, the building is shaped on the east by the as-built guarantee as by the building code and creates a new presence on the west side. Formally, the building confidently interprets the horizontal staggering of the surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Adolf Bereuter
Save this picture!
Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Adolf Bereuter
Save this picture!
Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Image 18 of 21
Section B
Save this picture!
Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Adolf Bereuter

The caesura continues inside. The staircase, built as a connecting structure, follows the roof contour of the burned-down existing building. The resulting alternation of low and high spaces creates a dynamic spatial sequence. While the development is atmospherically cool and raw, the two units, for residential or commercial use, offer a warm atmosphere. The main house fully utilizes the maximum possible volume.

Save this picture!
Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Adolf Bereuter

In the gable room on the third floor, the sequence of rooms culminates in terms of room height and view. The interior and exterior merge together. The atmosphere of the wooden building is characterized by the powerful interaction of wood, concrete, and the complete finishing of the walls with clay building materials and clay plaster. The balancing effect of the natural building materials completes the indoor climate and the ecological approach of the building.

Save this picture!
Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adolf Bereuter

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MWArchitekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesOffice buildingsAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesOffice buildingsAustria
Cite: "Densification House Below Castle Hill / MWArchitekten" 21 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008403/densification-house-below-castle-hill-mwarchitekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags