Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House Y27 / estudio estudio

House Y27 / estudio estudio

Save
House Y27 / estudio estudio

House Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography, BeamHouse Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography, ChairHouse Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsHouse Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography, Beam, ChairHouse Y27 / estudio estudio - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Restoration, Extension
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: estudio estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  376
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Inés Benítez, Nuria Benítez
  • Design Team: Guillermo Guzmán, Ana Paula González
  • Lighting Design: Luca Salas Bassani Antivari
  • Landscape Design: Juan Diego Lebrija
  • Woodworks: Luis Gil
  • Interior Furniture: estudio estudio
  • Contractor : Estructura DI & Valiz
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Zaickz Moz Studio
Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Image 10 of 18
Floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic Hipódromo Condesa neighborhood, this house has withstood the test of time since the 1930s. Despite years of neglect, Estudio Estudio undertook the task of redesigning its interior, revitalizing its original charm, and improving its functionality. The main objective was to unveil the hidden architectural treasures beneath layers of past modifications, meticulously restoring them to their original state to reveal the essence of the era. 

Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Zaickz Moz Studio
Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Image 11 of 18
Floor plan

The architectural interventions aimed to preserve the authentic character of the house, rejuvenating the ornamental elements while avoiding unnecessary adornments. Now, the interiors combine the inherent style of the house with contemporary elements, mainly using wood and stucco, minimalist details, and practical solutions that embrace the present seamlessly.

Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Bench
© Zaickz Moz Studio
Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Image 12 of 18
Floor plan

The ground floor encompasses a carefully designed program that seamlessly integrates the needs of daily life. A cozy garage, an elegant lobby with a half bathroom, and a central living space form the core of the house. Inspired by an original kitchen door, the expanded arch motif creates a harmonious flow throughout the ground floor. The transitions are balanced, captivating residents and guests. Skillful modifications to the rear facade and strategic skylights infuse the interior with natural light and a play of light and shadows. In collaboration with lighting expert Luca Salas, custom lighting design balances ambiance, functionality, and aesthetics. 

Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Zaickz Moz Studio
Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Image 14 of 18
Section

Practicality is combined with aesthetics in the adjacent laundry and service areas. Concrete tiles evoke the original era in the kitchen, while wooden parquet is used in most spaces to provide a luxurious yet standard feeling. The second level offers comfort with three bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom. The artistically designed closets feature traditional bedding on simple wooden frames. A family room complements the tranquil areas of the residence, with a flight of stairs connecting to the rooftop terrace, unifying the rear facade into a single surface that reveals glimpses of the interior. 

Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography
© Zaickz Moz Studio
Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Image 15 of 18
Section

A meticulously crafted wooden structure on the third level houses a generous 70m2 studio with a bathroom. The studio space opens onto a cozy rooftop terrace with open views and a peaceful onsen. The terrace is covered with a canopy of an American sweet potato tree, while the modular terracotta floor supports the foliage. 

Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Zaickz Moz Studio
Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Image 16 of 18
Section

The rooftop terrace serves as a gathering space but also functions as a rainwater collector, which travels throughout the house to a water tank and a filtering system under the backyard. The building employs other simple sustainable techniques, such as cross ventilation and harnessing natural light through skylights and proportionally large openings in the walls. 

Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography
© Zaickz Moz Studio
Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Image 17 of 18
Section

This architectural piece is a testament to the studio's dedication to preserving history while creating spaces that adapt to modern lifestyles. With a perfect blend of timeless elegance and contemporary innovation, this house proudly stands as a harmonious blend of past and present, inviting residents to embark on a captivating journey of refined and simple ways of living.

Save this picture!
House Y27 / estudio estudio - Interior Photography
© Zaickz Moz Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
estudio estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationExtensionMexico
Cite: "House Y27 / estudio estudio" [Casa Y27 / estudio estudio] 18 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008388/house-y27-estudio-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags