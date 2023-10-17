Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos

+ 20

Pavilion • Chile
Architects: Dharq Arquitectos

Area: 120 m²

Year: 2022

Photographs: Patricio Huidobro T.

Manufacturers: JA Solar

Lead Architect: Patricio Huidobro Tornvall

Construction: Constructora Construmox

Energy: AMC Energía

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion was born from the desire to rise on a wild and undeveloped piece of land, an artifact that would support the installation of photovoltaic panels to obtain energy for lighting and pumping water. More importantly, the structure establishes a place and provides shelter by giving shadow and light to a large table.

The main requirement of the structure was to reach an important height and achieve the angle for the optimal operation of the panels. Two materials were used in the structure: steel and wood.

The metal structure allowed us to have long, slender, and light vertical elements, thus blending them into the landscape. On the other hand, the wood was used to generate a suspended shadow, 2.5 meters high, tracing shadows in the ground as the sun moves through the day in the different seasons of the year.

A table, a bench and a grill conform the meeting space, along with the structure of the artifact. An unfurnished area covered by fabrics moderates the direct sunlight and opens the view to the landscape.