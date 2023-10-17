Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos

Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Pavilion
Chile
  • Architects: Dharq Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Patricio Huidobro T.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JA Solar
  • Lead Architect: Patricio Huidobro Tornvall
  • Construction: Constructora Construmox
  • Energy: AMC Energía
  • Country: Chile
Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Patricio Huidobro T.
Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos - Image 16 of 25
Axo
Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Patricio Huidobro T.

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion was born from the desire to rise on a wild and undeveloped piece of land, an artifact that would support the installation of photovoltaic panels to obtain energy for lighting and pumping water. More importantly, the structure establishes a place and provides shelter by giving shadow and light to a large table.

Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Patricio Huidobro T.
Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos - Image 18 of 25
Plan - Upper floor

The main requirement of the structure was to reach an important height and achieve the angle for the optimal operation of the panels. Two materials were used in the structure: steel and wood.

Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Patricio Huidobro T.
Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos - Image 19 of 25
Plan - Second floor

The metal structure allowed us to have long, slender, and light vertical elements, thus blending them into the landscape. On the other hand, the wood was used to generate a suspended shadow, 2.5 meters high, tracing shadows in the ground as the sun moves through the day in the different seasons of the year.

Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Patricio Huidobro T.
Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos - Image 24 of 25
Detail

A table, a bench and a grill conform the meeting space, along with the structure of the artifact. An unfurnished area covered by fabrics moderates the direct sunlight and opens the view to the landscape.

Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Patricio Huidobro T.

Project location

Address:Casablanca, Valparaíso, Chile

Dharq Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChile
Cite: "Los Colihues Pavilion / Dharq Arquitectos" [Pabellón Los Colihues, soporte de luz y sombra / Dharq Arquitectos] 17 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

