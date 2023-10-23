Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. South Korea
  5. The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow

The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow

Save
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow

The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Exterior PhotographyThe Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Exterior Photography, WindowsThe Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Exterior PhotographyThe Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, BeamThe Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Temporary Installations
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  • Design Team: Laura Salazar, Pablo Sequero, Juan Medina, Frank Barkow
  • Sponsors: Embajada española Seoul, Accion Cultural Española - Ministerio español de cultura
  • Head Curator Of The On Site Project Of The Sbau: Sara Kim
  • City: Jongno-gu
  • Country: South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Cityscape
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The Outdoor Room is a pavilion for the 4th Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism, 2023, titled Land Architecture, Land Urbanism, and built in Songhyeon Green Plaza.

Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Exterior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Image 15 of 17
Axonometric

The pavilion is one among seven installations that have been designed by internationally renowned architects (including Pezo Von Elrichausen, Plastique Fantastique, Kimchi and Chips, and Riccardo Blumer), and are aiming to reclaim the Songhyeon Green Plaza as a central experiential node within the city of Seoul, inviting citizens to take partake in this edition of the biennale, held this fall 2023. 

Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Swan Park
Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Image 16 of 17
Plan

Designed in collaboration between the American-German architect Frank Barkow and the young practice salazarsequeromedina, it is an architectural device to sense land and city. The simplicity of the square structure aims to capture the complexity of the environmental and cultural history which endows great significance to the opening of its site to the public.

Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Swan Park
Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Image 17 of 17
View

Once an ancient pine forest attached to a royal palace, in the second half of the 20th century Songhyong-dong was a representative site of American military occupation. The site was a void, enclosed by walls and isolated from the rapidly growing urban environment around it. As the walls come down and the park opens to the public, becoming available to the citizens of Seoul, it remains enclosed by the density of the city surrounding it. 

Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Swan Park

Therefore, The Outdoor Room is a void within a void that frames the history of change for land and city. Its construction assembles materials that have been repurposed from another structure, the Faraway Pavilion, designed by the Seoul-based practice, Diagonal Thoughts.

Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Exterior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

The structure is composed of a frame of repurposed wooden elements and clad in corrugated steel. The lifecycle of these elements transcends the structure itself as they will carry on after the biennial closes and become adapted to a new site, in South Korea

Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi

Within the limits of its current form, visitors will discover a circular central garden of native plants and a steel-made chimney that reverberates with the wind. The Outdoor Room aims to be a pavilion generating a space that will feel domestic and familiar, though strangely abstract.

Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi

It will be a place of arrival because of its location next to the main entrance of the Songhyong-dong, visible from the entire neighborhood, and a place to stay for a while and sense the sky, the backdrop of mountains characteristic of the Seoul landscape, and the tops towering surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi

This project was made possible by the sponsorship of the Spanish Embassy in Seoul, as well as a PICE mobility Grant awarded by AC/E Accion Cultural de España, Spanish Ministry of Culture.

Save this picture!
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow - Interior Photography, Facade
© Swan Park

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Songhyeon-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
salazarsequeromedina
Office
Frank Barkow
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSouth Korea
Cite: "The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow" [Pabellón The Outdoor Room / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow] 23 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008360/the-outdoor-room-pavilion-salazarsequeromedina-plus-frank-barkow> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags