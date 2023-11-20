Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur

Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur

Residential
Vienna, Austria
Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Herta Hurnaus
© Herta Hurnaus

Text description provided by the architects. The area of the former Siemensgründe in the west of Vienna is being developed as a new residential quarter (approx. 530 units) on several building sites. Among them is the „Orchidea" component, which is intended for subsidised housing for single parents. 124 compact flats on 8 floors are grouped around an inner courtyard open to the south.

Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Herta Hurnaus
Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Image 17 of 19
Plan - Ground floor
Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Herta Hurnaus

Good neighbourliness and opportunities for social exchange are particularly important for single parents. Therefore, the desired compactness of the flats is complemented by a generous offer of communally used rooms.

Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Herta Hurnaus
Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table
© Herta Hurnaus

For single parents, clarity is important. vvThe flats are cut in a way that allows you to keep your children in view while cooking, homeworking or relaxing.

Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Herta Hurnaus

 A deep-cut, fully glazed winter garden ensures that there is always a visual connection, and the room can be used as an additional living room / „joker room" / climate buffer (winter garden, office, guest room, etc.) all year round. Fixed curtains can be used to visually separate individual rooms and room areas to ensure the required privacy.

Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Herta Hurnaus
Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Herta Hurnaus
Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Image 18 of 19
Axonometry

120 years after Otto Wagner & Max Fabiani, the Viennese theme of the tile façade is revisited: The outer shell consists mainly of vertical, light green tiles (split tiles) in combination with a plaster façade of the same colour. As a fresh contrast, the balcony balustrades were executed in salmon colours to give the building a Mediterranean lightness.

Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Herta Hurnaus

Project location

Vienna, Austria

Cite: "Housing for Single Parents / Clemens Kirsch Architektur" 20 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

