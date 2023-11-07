Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur

Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur

Save
Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur

Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Exterior Photography, ForestVilla Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, BeamVilla Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Facade, Glass, Beam, HandrailVilla Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Beam, Glass, HandrailVilla Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Vienna, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Herta Hurnaus

Text description provided by the architects. An allotment house in the hills of Vienna. A summer retreat for relaxation, socializing, and gardening. Optimized floor space with maximum efficiency. The maximum gross floor area is limited by building laws to 35m2, and the building height to 5m. The house is meant to host a family of four persons. Villa minimale: Villa Rotonda (A. Palladio / Vicenza, IT) meets "Kings Road House“ (R. Schindler/ Los Angeles, US).

The ground floor consists of a central dining space, a bathroom, a kitchen, a cozy niche, and a staircase. On the upper level there are three bunks with a “camping”-feeling and views of the stars through skylights.

Save this picture!
Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Herta Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Facade, Glass, Beam, Handrail
© Herta Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Image 12 of 15
Plan - 1st floor

Four identical wooden „sheds“ are put together in the form of a windmill with a central oculus inside. Prefabricated timber construction with larch cladding on the outside with a copper roof and sea pine plywood cladding on the inside.

Save this picture!
Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Beam
© Herta Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Image 14 of 15
Section

The relationship between inside and outside is essential to the atmosphere of the space: the landscape flows through the building and offers views into nature in all four directions.

Save this picture!
Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Beam, Glass, Handrail
© Herta Hurnaus

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Clemens Kirsch Architektur
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur" 07 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008352/villa-minimale-clemens-kirsch-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags