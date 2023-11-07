Villa Minimale / Clemens Kirsch Architektur

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. An allotment house in the hills of Vienna. A summer retreat for relaxation, socializing, and gardening. Optimized floor space with maximum efficiency. The maximum gross floor area is limited by building laws to 35m2, and the building height to 5m. The house is meant to host a family of four persons. Villa minimale: Villa Rotonda (A. Palladio / Vicenza, IT) meets "Kings Road House“ (R. Schindler/ Los Angeles, US).

The ground floor consists of a central dining space, a bathroom, a kitchen, a cozy niche, and a staircase. On the upper level there are three bunks with a “camping”-feeling and views of the stars through skylights.

Four identical wooden „sheds“ are put together in the form of a windmill with a central oculus inside. Prefabricated timber construction with larch cladding on the outside with a copper roof and sea pine plywood cladding on the inside.

The relationship between inside and outside is essential to the atmosphere of the space: the landscape flows through the building and offers views into nature in all four directions.