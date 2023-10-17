Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio

Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio

Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamSumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, BeamSumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamSumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - More Images+ 11

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging
Bengaluru, India
  Program / Use / Building Function: Homestay
  City: Bengaluru
  Country: India
Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yash R Jain

Text description provided by the architects. In the wake of the post-COVID era, outdoor intimate weddings have witnessed a surge in popularity, and our clients saw an opportunity to transform their family property, once a nursery, into a stunning outdoor wedding venue. Embracing the liberality of our clients, we embarked on a journey to create a unique and enchanting space. After visiting the site and witnessing the remnants of the nursery's landscape, we were inspired to infuse the spirit of tropical modernism, inspired by the legendary architect Geoffrey Bawa. The two villas, which were designed to serve as suites, became an integral part of this transformation, seamlessly blending with the new event space.  

Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Exterior Photography
© Yash R Jain
Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Yash R Jain

Our design concept revolves around fusing the lush, tropical beauty of the landscape with the timeless elegance of modern architecture. Inspired by Geoffrey Bawa's philosophy of harmonizing architecture with nature, we aimed to create a venue that offers a serene, romantic, and sophisticated setting for weddings and events. Key design elements include:

  • Embracing clean lines, natural materials, and a neutral color palette to evoke a sense of tranquility and sophistication.
  • Utilizing sustainable construction methods and materials in line with Bawa's ethos.
  • Maximizing the use of natural light and ventilation to provide a sense of connection with the tropical environment.

We were presented with a 100'x100' site, and our vision was to optimize the space for the immediate project while leaving room for future expansions. We aimed to use landscaping as a natural partition to shield the villas from the surrounding urban environment, creating an immersive experience where guests would feel enveloped by lush native plants, trees, and captivating water bodies.

Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam
© Yash R Jain

The design of the villas was a symmetrical masterpiece, featuring two identical structures that each housed two bedrooms, a spacious living area, a modern kitchen, and a captivating water feature. This arrangement created a U-shaped building with a linear water body running along its center, serving as a stunning mirror that reflected the lush greenery that surrounded the property. The spatial configuration and flow of the villas were carefully thought out to provide an immersive and tranquil experience for residents and guests:

Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Yash R Jain

Upon arrival, visitors were greeted by a picturesque scene, with stepping stones gently leading them over the water body, creating a sense of serenity and anticipation as they entered the villa. As one stepped inside, the space opened up to reveal a spacious and airy living and dining area. The open plan design allowed for seamless connectivity between these communal spaces, fostering a sense of togetherness and relaxation. Flanking either side of the living room were the two bedrooms, each offering a unique experience:

  • Master Suite: This luxurious sanctuary featured an open-concept washroom, providing a spa-like experience. The suite also boasted ample storage, a dressing table, and a cozy reading nook, creating an oasis for relaxation and rejuvenation.
  • Second Bedroom: Designed for coziness and comfort, the second bedroom offered its occupants a washroom that overlooked a skylit pocket of greens.  

Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Yash R Jain

Large sliding glass doors and windows seamlessly connected the interior spaces to the verdant outdoors. This integration allowed for a continuous connection with nature, with views of the water body and landscaping creating a serene backdrop.

Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Yash R Jain

The Material Palette: A Celebration of Local Materials and Craftsmanship - In our pursuit of creating a tropical modernism-inspired villa, we remained committed to sourcing locally available materials, celebrating the essence of the region's natural beauty and craftsmanship. The choice of materials and design elements reflected this dedication to authenticity and sustainability:

  • Indigenous IPS and Rubble: The foundation of our design incorporated regionally sourced IPS (In-Situ Concrete) for the floors and walls. To add character and texture, select accent walls featured locally available rubble, creating a dynamic contrast within the villa's modern framework.
  • Bamboo-Thatch Ceiling: To emphasize the high-pitched ceilings and pay homage to tropical architecture, we utilized wooden rafters and adorned them with bamboo mats for the thatch ceiling. This choice not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal but also helped maintain a cooler interior temperature.
  • Natural Furnishings: We embraced the richness of local craftsmanship by using rattan and cane for the furniture pieces. These materials not only added a touch of tropical elegance but also promoted sustainability by supporting local artisans and traditional techniques.

Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yash R Jain

The Thatch Ceiling: A Bali-Inspired Masterpiece - Undoubtedly, the standout feature of our project is the exquisite thatch ceiling. This architectural gem, adorned with wooden rafters and meticulously crafted bamboo mats, serves as the crowning jewel of the entire design. It captures the essence of a Balinese villa, instantly transporting visitors to a world of tropical luxury and serenity.

Above all, our project is a testament to sustainable practices and the promotion of local craftsmanship. By sourcing locally available materials and collaborating with skilled artisans, we not only honored the principles of tropical modernism but also contributed to the preservation of the region's heritage and culture. This design is more than just an architectural style; it's a way of life that respects the environment, celebrates local traditions, and offers residents and guests an unparalleled experience of luxury and authenticity. It's a true embodiment of "Tropical Modernism," where every detail tells a story of harmony, beauty, and a commitment to the essence of the region.

Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Yash R Jain

Project location

Address:J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560078, India

The Auburn Studio
Cite: "Sumatra Bali Villa / The Auburn Studio" 17 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

