World
Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten

Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten

Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ternat, Belgium
  • Architects: Objekt Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ypsilon Business Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vitrocsa, Atelier Franssens, Delta Light, Inbani
  • Lead Architects: Niels Van der Straeten, Dries Van Nieuwenbergh, Mahir Yavas
Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to furnish a third-floor duplex penthouse tailored to the needs of our clients. The unit is reminiscent of a luxury yacht, where the sleeping quarters are located below the living space and where residents can escape the daily hustle and bustle. 

Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Ypsilon Business Photography
Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Patio
© Ypsilon Business Photography
Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Image 39 of 39
Plan - 1st floor

Ceiling-high frameless windows on three sides provide an almost 360° view of the surroundings and the intensive roof garden. They also provide a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor areas. To further enhance this connection, a rough floor finish with a wide joint was chosen. In the living space, a rounded volume in walnut was placed in which various serving functions were grouped and hidden from view. Furthermore, this volume also serves as a partition between the different parts of the living space.

Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Ypsilon Business Photography

At the back of this volume, we find a space that serves as a hallway. This hall connects the kitchen with the intimate TV room with the library. In between, in the volume, we find a spacious storage room and a toilet. In addition, this volume also hides the entrance to the penthouse. On the opposite side, we find a spacious reception room with a showpiece de Sede sofa, combined with a high-pile rug.

Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Windows
© Ypsilon Business Photography
Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Visually, the reception area is separated from the dining area by a floating Gyrofocus fireplace. In the dining area, table guests can sit at a large round dining table made in Belgium. A step pendant lighting completes the ensemble. On the other side of the reception area, we find a home office, hidden behind a rounded wall finished using a light pink paint technique. Next to the dining room, we find a semi-professional kitchen completed in stainless steel, highlighted by the light pink AGA cooker. A dream spot for any hobby chef.

Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Between the office space and the TV room, a walnut staircase gives access to the sleeping quarters below. Where the living space bathes in natural daylight, the night hall has a warm, intimate wellness atmosphere thanks to the wooden wall paneling and atmospheric lighting. This floor houses a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a laundry room, a toilet, and a multipurpose room with hammam.

Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ypsilon Business Photography

The rough floor finish can also be found in the night hall and multipurpose room. A parquet floor was chosen for the bedroom. Here too, a special painting technique was chosen for the walls, in a neutral warm color. In the en-suite bathroom, we find the same neutral color combined with made-to-measure cupboards in walnut. Green accents, in the form of unique, architect-designed cabinet handles and washbasins by Atelier Franssens and a marble tablet, complete the whole.

Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Ypsilon Business Photography

With this interior design, we tried to fulfil the client's wish to integrate the wellness atmosphere into this home. In addition, the open character of the living space and the intensive roof garden ensure that the residents can still live in a green environment, even though they exchanged their home with a large garden for a penthouse flat.

Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Project gallery

About this office
Objekt Architecten
Office

"Penthouse T / Objekt Architecten" 16 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

