de los Molinos Library / Estudio DIIR

+ 15

Construction: Manile

Program: Biblioteca publica / Cultural

Promotor: Ayuntamiento de los Molinos

City: Los Molinos

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The new library of Los Molinos is part of an ambitious project framed within a public competition won by DIIR studio in 2018. The main desire of the project is to adapt the entire complex - a former school group - to the needs of the present.

In this way, what was formerly conceived to accommodate a specific program completely changes its use. Thus, the playground becomes a public square, the classrooms become a cultural center, or, as is the case in this project, the former teachers' dormitories become a municipal library.

When intervening, the entire first floor is acted upon with the aim of incorporating this space into the cultural activity of the building. A new communication nucleus is designed, whose semicircular shape is attached to the building in the center of the configuration.

Coinciding with the arrival area, a reception space is proposed that completes the semicircle and constructs its outline through a wooden bench. From this point, the user connects with a kind of large hallway, which acts as a backbone and provides access to each of the rooms. This entire strip is covered with wooden paneling that gives presence and seems to emphasize, to a greater extent, access to each of the programs.

The warmth of the wood on the vertical surfaces and the colorful linoleum red on certain floors contrast with the neutrality of the rest of the tones. White covers the majority of walls and ceilings and gives prominence to the unique vaulted roof.