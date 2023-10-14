Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
VNBC House / Bauclub

VNBC House / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Windows, Beam, ChairVNBC House / Bauclub - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, WindowsVNBC House / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, PatioVNBC House / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamVNBC House / Bauclub - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium
  • Architects: Bauclub
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Severin Malaud
VNBC House / Bauclub - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Severin Malaud

Text description provided by the architects. VNBC is a transformation of a family dwelling in Brussels. Part of a set of worker’s houses built in the 50’s in the residential and very green district of Boitsfort, in the south of the city, this house was composed of three very closed facades on the outside and of multiple small spaces without any connection or fluidity between each other.

VNBC House / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Patio
© Severin Malaud

The desire of the clients was to enlarge the house while ensuring a sequence of quality spaces, enhance the connection to the garden and improve the natural light.

VNBC House / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Severin Malaud
VNBC House / Bauclub - Image 16 of 23
Plan - Ground floor

The suggested response consists of the interpretation and extension of the very simple, almost square, plan of the house; this, while respecting and enhancing the identity of the house and maintaining a clear readability of the serving spaces and those served. Through the intervention, the new spaces are expanded and differentiated while strongly linked to each other.

Surrounded by greenery, the living spaces are generously opened to the exterior.

VNBC House / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Severin Malaud

The simplicity of the intervention and the readability of the spaces mark the quality of the project.
The structure is left apparent and defines the extension through a clear expression of the modularity of the design and the versatility of spaces.

VNBC House / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop
© Severin Malaud

The challenge was to preserve the identity of the existing elements and adapt them to the new functional and energetical requirements of a contemporary dwelling.

VNBC House / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Severin Malaud
VNBC House / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Severin Malaud

A restructuring of the spaces on the first floor and an extension on the roof offer fluidity and welcoming family- life.

VNBC House / Bauclub - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Severin Malaud

The chosen materials converse with the surrounding textures and colours. The enameled brick of the extensions reinterpret and extend the existing brick while distinguishing the new from the pre-existent. The same philosophy was applied to the roof tiles.

VNBC House / Bauclub - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Severin Malaud

Project gallery

