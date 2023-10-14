Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  India
  5. Portico House / DADA Partners

Portico House / DADA Partners

Portico House / DADA Partners

Portico House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, ColumnPortico House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Table, WindowsPortico House / DADA Partners - Interior Photography, FacadePortico House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePortico House / DADA Partners - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
New Delhi, India
  • Architects: DADA Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ALCOI Windows India, Amit marbles, Jindal Steel, Modifloat Glass
  • Lead Architects: Mukul Arora
  • Design Team: Diksha Singh and Ciby John
  • Softscape Design: Maansi Saxena / MASH Designs
  • Interiors: Newage Design
  • Builder: Bharat Grandeur Homes
  • Structure: P.Arora & Associates
  • Waterbody Work: Premier landscape and Pools
  • Client: Rupali and Bharat Sawney
  • City: New Delhi
  • Country: India
Portico House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a 1-acre parcel, the Portico house is designed around two enormous Jamun trees. The trees become the focal point of the two courtyards of this house: East and West Court. The house's public rooms, formal and informal lounges, entry lobby, and puja room flank the festive east court while the west court becomes the private green space for the house. The master bedroom (on both floors), master den, and guest bedroom open out to the tranquil west court. A long limestone-clad feature wall extending outwards from the entry lobby provides privacy to the west court from the adjoining drive court and also gives a directional quality to the entry experience.

Portico House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
Portico House / DADA Partners - Image 18 of 18
Plan - Ground Floor
Portico House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

The house skims around the lush, inviting canopy of the twin trees, and the floor-to-ceiling glass threshold connects the indoors with the outdoors. As a uniform and somewhat anachronistic architectural device, the portico lines the edge of the tree-facing rooms, providing deep shaded terraces and porches to step out. Custom-made mild steel ‘H’ columns and hardwood-clad fins define the outer face of the porticos and bring a nuanced cadence to the elevation. The same Portico element defines the house's generous and shaded entry patio. The steel columns' closely pillared and repetitive rhythm evokes the traditional trabeated Indian archetype.

Portico House / DADA Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
Portico House / DADA Partners - Image 17 of 18
Plan - 1st Floor
Portico House / DADA Partners - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

As per the Sawhney family's design brief, the double-height informal lounge was centrally positioned along the eastern court with spectacular views of the full canopy of the jamun tree. The upper floor has yet another special moment, with a peninsula-like lounge jutting out and capturing views on all three sides. The upper lounge and its 14’ deep covered terrace bring the two Jamun trees back in one single experience.

Portico House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

Top #Tags