Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. United States
  5. The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García

The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García

Save
The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García

The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Interior Photography, ChairThe Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, ChairThe Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Exterior PhotographyThe Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, HandrailThe Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Architecture, Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture
New York, United States
  • Architects: Otazu García
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ernest Oliveri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Plazit Polygal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ernest Oliveri

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Alphabet City, The Pool is an outdoor installation at the newly established radio bar Hi-Note. The bar’s outdoor space is backed by one of the public parks and gardens typical of this area in the city. Our design intention is to create a series of follies, or movable artifacts, scattered within the boundary of the space that would allow for different configurations and accommodate the diverse needs of the bar: a flexible space.

Save this picture!
The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Chair
© Ernest Oliveri
Save this picture!
The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Image 19 of 20
Axonometry

Stoop culture is an important part of life in Alphabet City, where neighbors congregate on their front steps, using this transitional space to gather and get to know one another. ‘The Pool’ acts in a similar manner. As soon as the visitor crosses the corridor that connects the bar to the backyard, they are confronted with a series of follies that can be used and rearranged differently. The central folly is a fixed hexagonal stepped seating at the back of the space, inviting them to sit at different heights with friends and strangers alike. A separate mobile stair on casters floats around the backyard, creating new spatial relationships for different scenarios, such as small concerts, movie nights, and private parties.

Save this picture!
The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Chair
© Ernest Oliveri
Save this picture!
The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Image 20 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Ernest Oliveri

The visitor is surrounded by blue, creating the illusion that they are inhabiting a liminal space while still being in the center of Manhattan. Corrugated polycarbonate panels were used as the material for the top half of the exterior walls and the pergola's roof, letting in an abundance of light but providing a significant amount of privacy from neighbors and children in the park during the day. At night, the corrugation distorts any light that hits it, repeating it across the surface and generating more light than existed initially. A series of triangles cap the walls and match the refurbished and reinforced pergola’s roof. This effect creates the illusion of a clerestory and heightens the space, reaching up toward heavy foliage during warmer seasons. While covered, the visitor can still enjoy a controlled amount of sunlight underneath the pergola.

Save this picture!
The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ernest Oliveri
Save this picture!
The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Exterior Photography, Shelving, Stairs
© Ernest Oliveri

The Pool is designed with the understanding that people like to see and to be seen. Visitors sitting on the stepped seating are at once watching and being watched by those below them. It is a confrontation that encourages new connections within a community with a history of being tight-knit. Visitors are invited to create their own layouts by moving the follies within the space. This choreography harnesses the community through the environment of leisure, as historically has occurred on the stoops of this neighborhood.

Save this picture!
The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Ernest Oliveri

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:188 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Otazu García
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "The Pool Installation at Hi-Note / Otazu García" 14 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008199/the-pool-installation-at-hi-note-otazu-garcia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags