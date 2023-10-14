Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio

+ 11

Chief Architect: Artur Petrosian

Architect: Daria Karpenko

Visualization And Execution: Vladyslav Havriushyn

Project Manager: Anna Makas

City: Odesa

Country: Ukraine

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On July 15, 2023, Odesa opened its doors to visitors of the cafe - patisserie "GODSHOT". Only 3.5 months passed from the birth of the idea to the realization of the project. Before the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the owners of "GODSHOT COFFEE" had been developing their business since 2016 in Kherson and was one of the most popular establishments in the city. After Kherson was liberated from the occupation by Russian troops, the decision was made to relocate the business to the more peaceful Odesa.

The design of the coffee house is based on the favorite style of the architectural studio "Petrossjan Architecture Studio", which implemented the project - Bauhaus, the main elements of which are color, shapes and proportions, instead of excessive decoration that has lost its relevance. Entering the space we immediately notice the predominant colors: deep blue and brick color, perfectly complementing each other.

The main part of the seats are made of red hollow brick and covered with soft cushions which provide comfort to the guests of the café. One of the highlights of the interior is a "communal" table designed for freelancers who prefer to work in a cafe rather than work at home or in the office. The table is made of metal construction and covered with blue matte tiles, it has 4 built-in sockets, allowing guests to work with devices and not to worry about the level of charge of devices.

Laconicity, purity of forms, graphic, functional, utilitarian, no abundance of decor, a lot of light, space and glass - this is all about GODSHOT in Odessa. Huge arched windows with cozy, small tables attract passers-by, opening a view of the interior of the cafe. The lighting of this location used laconic pendant lights and track systems from Polish manufacturers - "Kanlux" and "Nowodvorski". Long dense curtains separate the main hall from the utility rooms and the WC area, which also serves as a photo zone for numerous food bloggers visiting the cafe. A large vintage mirror and bright yellow stall doors combined with classic Bauhaus tiles provide the perfect place for selfies.