Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Ukraine
  5. Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio

Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio

Save
Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio

Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairGodshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, ArchGodshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair, BeamGodshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairGodshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Odesa, Ukraine
  • Chief Architect: Artur Petrosian
  • Architect: Daria Karpenko
  • Visualization And Execution: Vladyslav Havriushyn
  • Project Manager: Anna Makas
  • City: Odesa
  • Country: Ukraine
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Petrossjan Architecture Studio

Text description provided by the architects. On July 15, 2023, Odesa opened its doors to visitors of the cafe - patisserie "GODSHOT". Only 3.5 months passed from the birth of the idea to the realization of the project. Before the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the owners of "GODSHOT COFFEE" had been developing their business since 2016 in Kherson and was one of the most popular establishments in the city. After Kherson was liberated from the occupation by Russian troops, the decision was made to relocate the business to the more peaceful Odesa.

Save this picture!
Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Arch
© Petrossjan Architecture Studio
Save this picture!
Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair, Beam
© Petrossjan Architecture Studio

The design of the coffee house is based on the favorite style of the architectural studio "Petrossjan Architecture Studio", which implemented the project - Bauhaus, the main elements of which are color, shapes and proportions, instead of excessive decoration that has lost its relevance. Entering the space we immediately notice the predominant colors: deep blue and brick color, perfectly complementing each other.

Save this picture!
Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Petrossjan Architecture Studio

The main part of the seats are made of red hollow brick and covered with soft cushions which provide comfort to the guests of the café. One of the highlights of the interior is a "communal" table designed for freelancers who prefer to work in a cafe rather than work at home or in the office. The table is made of metal construction and covered with blue matte tiles, it has 4 built-in sockets, allowing guests to work with devices and not to worry about the level of charge of devices.

Save this picture!
Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Petrossjan Architecture Studio

Laconicity, purity of forms, graphic, functional, utilitarian, no abundance of decor, a lot of light, space and glass - this is all about GODSHOT in Odessa. Huge arched windows with cozy, small tables attract passers-by, opening a view of the interior of the cafe. The lighting of this location used laconic pendant lights and track systems from Polish manufacturers - "Kanlux" and "Nowodvorski". Long dense curtains separate the main hall from the utility rooms and the WC area, which also serves as a photo zone for numerous food bloggers visiting the cafe. A large vintage mirror and bright yellow stall doors combined with classic Bauhaus tiles provide the perfect place for selfies.

Save this picture!
Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio - Interior Photography
© Petrossjan Architecture Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Odesa, Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, 65000

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Petrossjan Architecture Studio
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsUkraine

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsUkraine
Cite: "Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio" 14 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008194/godshot-coffee-odesa-petrossjan-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags